Taste of Atlanta canceled but Food That Rocks sister event returns to Sandy Springs

“What we are looking at is these will be the VIP food experiences that we are known for,” DeSena said.

The Sandy Springs resident said she wouldn’t have been able to deliver on the same kind of quality experience for Taste of Atlanta or Southern Wing Showdown this year.

“(Atlanta) restaurants have just not been able to staff as they would want,” she said. “I don’t think people would want to be eating shoulder to shoulder.”

In addition, the Southern Wing Showdown event was problematic due to the shortage of chicken wings across the U.S., DeSena added.

Restaurant owners have suffered in Sandy Springs too, she noted. To address challenges faced by local restaurateurs, Taste of Atlanta and Visit Sandy Springs plan to host a forum with owners and general managers at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at il Giallo restaurant. Mayor Rusty Paul, il Giallo owner Jamie Adams and Darryl Shular, chef and owner of the Shular Institute & Culinary School, will take part in the discussion, Kraun said.

“We felt like the Sandy Springs community should collaborate together to come up with creative ways to help each other survive,” DeSena said.

DeSena said she was on the co-founding team of Music Midtown in 1994 and launched Taste of Atlanta into its latest incarnation in 2001 to help promote restaurants.

“The restaurant and festival business has been beat down for a year and half,” she said. “We bring so much to the Atlanta community. Restaurant dining is the glue to your families and your friends.”

Visit foodthatrocks.org to purchase tickets.