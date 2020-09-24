8 ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Atlanta

Holding many awards as one of the best beer bars in America, Brick Store Pub is known for its raucous Oktoberfest celebration. This year’s may be more subdued, but the pub gets to show off its new patio space for raising a glass of festbier. Expect lederhosen. On Sept. 27, chef Rian Tittle serves up a menu of traditional German favorites — schweinebraten, schnitzels, and others — to go along with the bar’s famous soft pretzels. The patio opens at 11:30 a.m. You can grab food and beverages to go from the stroll-through window in the adjacent alley.

125 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-687-0990, brickstorepub.com.

Georgia Beer Garden

This is a Southern take on the classic beer garden, observing the tradition all year long. The expansive patio area is pet-friendly, and serves more than 100 beers and ciders exclusively from Georgia. For Oktoberfest, patio guests get free pretzels with every pitcher. To have a beer garden experience at home, order the Tailgate package, which includes two large soft pretzels, a pound of chicken tenders (plant-based are available for an upcharge), a six-pack of beers and two Joystick boozy sodas for $45, or $25 for food only.

420 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-458-5690, georgiabeergarden.com.

QuickTrip

For a speedy Oktoberfest celebration, perhaps in the car, pop by QuickTrip for a special Pumpkin Pretzel. The warm, soft dough, stuffed with pumpkin filling, includes a dusting of cinnamon sugar and a choice of dipping sauces. Also included in the fall Snackles line are pumpkin frappes, hot pumpkin lattes, iced pumpkin lattes and pumpkin-flavored cold brew and cold brew frappes.

Available at all Atlanta area QuikTrip locations, quiktrip.com.

Red’s Beer Garden

Red’s, located in Benteen Park, is all set for both Oktoberfest and Halloween. Enjoy Flipper’s German-style cheddarwurst sausages, pretzels and house-made beer cheese dip, along with a selection of bottled märzens and brews on tap. Beginning Oct. 1, Red’s will sell a complete pumpkin-carving kit, including a medium pumpkin, carving tools, a four-pack of Southern Tier Brewing Co. Pumpkin Imperial ale, a four-pack of Bold Rock Carolina apple cider, two koozies and a Halloween goody bag.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com.

Grab food and beverages to go from the stroll-through window in the adjacent alley at Brick Store Pub. Courtesy of Brick Store Pub Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Second Self Beer Co.

Second Self has its beer garden set up all month long, just outside its taproom. Enjoy a selection of 15 Second Self varieties on tap, amid socially distanced seating. Co-founder Jason Santamaria recommends the brewery’s newest year-round beer, La Fria, as well as the fall-appropriate Molé Porter.

1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com.

The Tap on Ponce

The Tap, located inside Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, has 56 wine and beer taps, as well as a large selection of bottled craft beer and wine. To represent the Bavarian way of celebrating, a perfect brew choice would be Weihenstephaner Festbier, an Oktoberfest-style lager. To make your at-home celebration authentic, on Oct. 1 the Tap is giving away a free Weihenstephaner Oktoberfest stein with any festbier growler or crowler fill ($5 for 16-ounce and $10 for 32-ounce).

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2844, atthetap.com.

Tucktoberfest märzen lager is available from Tucker Brewing Co. Courtesy of Tucker Brewing Co.

Tucker Brewing Co.

Through Oct. 3, the beer garden at Tucker Brewing Co. transforms into Tucktoberfest. The festivities revolve around the release of Tucktoberfest märzen lager, and include live music, raising of the beer steins, a wiener toss and a special menu matching the German roots of most Tucker Brewing beers. Included will be giant pretzels, roast chicken, crispy sauerkraut bites, German charcuterie boards and even pretzel lobster rolls. Ordering is easy from the takeaway window.

2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker. 833-752-2400, tuckerbrewing.com.

Wild Heaven holds Oktoberfest at both locations, with German-themed menus and new craft beer releases. Courtesy of Wild Heaven Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Wild Heaven

Wild Heaven holds Oktoberfest Sept. 24-27, with German-themed menus and new craft beer releases at both locations. At the original Avondale location, guest chef Shay Lavi will be serving roasted chicken on a bun, schweinebraten pork roast, schweinshaxe (ham hock) on a bun, würstl sausage on a bun, brezen pretzels and käsespätzle cheese noodles. Brewmaster Eric Johnson invites guests to sip on Old Country 80 Shilling fall ale and popular Fest Beer in one-liter servings.

135B Maple St., Decatur. 404-997-8589; 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com.

