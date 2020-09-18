Beer Pick: Celebrate Oktoberfest with Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager

Tucker Brewing Co., Tucker, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Known as a malty lager, Märzen was traditionally served at Oktoberfest celebrations. Tucker Brewing’s Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager is a fine example of the style. It’s brewed with all German malts from Weyermann and Rhön-Malz, including Vienna, Munich, Caramunich, Biscuit.

The result is a smooth, copper colored beer, with a German malt aroma, a slightly sweet, complex malt flavor that reveals a distinctive caramel character, with bready, toasty notes. There’s very little hop aroma or flavor, and just a touch of bitterness lingering in in the finish.

Pair with

Like Märzen in general, the malt character of Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager makes it an easygoing match for a wide variety of foods, from Tex-Mex to cheeseburgers. And it will be a perfect pairing with all the Oktoberfest fare at Tucker Brewing.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.