Beer Pick: Celebrate Oktoberfest with Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager

Tucker Brewing (in Tucker) celebrates Oktoberfest in its beer garden starting on Saturday and running through October 3.
Look for games, bands, and a special Oktoberfest menu from chef Nicole Fey. Brewmaster Tucker Eagleson will have his latest batch of Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager on draft — and it will be served in steins.
And with those festivities in mind, Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager
Tucker Brewing Co., Tucker, GA
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Known as a malty lager, Märzen was traditionally served at Oktoberfest celebrations. Tucker Brewing’s Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager is a fine example of the style. It’s brewed with all German malts from Weyermann and Rhön-Malz, including Vienna, Munich, Caramunich, Biscuit.
The result is a smooth, copper colored beer, with a German malt aroma, a slightly sweet, complex malt flavor that reveals a distinctive caramel character, with bready, toasty notes. There’s very little hop aroma or flavor, and just a touch of bitterness lingering in in the finish.
Pair with
Like Märzen in general, the malt character of Tucktoberfest Märzen Lager makes it an easygoing match for a wide variety of foods, from Tex-Mex to cheeseburgers. And it will be a perfect pairing with all the Oktoberfest fare at Tucker Brewing.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.