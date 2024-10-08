Atlanta named one of the best cities for foodies in America

Atlanta is one of the best cities in the country for foodies, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

Ranked 11th out of the 180 largest U.S. cities, Atlanta was also ranked high by WalletHub in key metrics, defining what truly makes for a great foodie city.

WalletHub is a personal finance company that specializes in consumer tools and working to increase their users’ financial literacy.

For the study, WalletHub compared cities across two specific dimensions: affordability in addition to “diversity, accessibility and quality.” Each of 28 metrics was graded on a 100-point scale, before averages were weighted to find each cities’ foodie score. Some of the key metrics were restaurant meal cost, average drink cost, food trucks per capita and presence of Michelin-starred restaurants.

1st – Restaurants per capita

WalletHub’s study found that Atlanta ranked first in restaurants per capita. Any resident of the city can quickly understand why, with our city streets lined with restaurants of every cuisine. Each week, it can feel like there is a new restaurant you and your friends want to try.

Atlanta being ranked first in restaurants per capita can be overwhelming, but it can also excite you with all of the possibilities you didn’t know were possible.

Just last year, food critics for the AJC ranked the best new restaurants that came to the city in 2023 alone.

1st – Affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants

Atlanta was also ranked first for affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants. This one is no surprise as well, especially if you think of how many of Atlanta’s most cherished eats exist in hole-in-the-wall establishments.

For an inexpensive meal that is sure to excite your mouth, try the Pimento Cheese Sandwich at Home Grown, for example. If that doesn’t sound good to you, grab a slice or two at Fellini’s and understand how good all food can be in this city.

10th – Gourmet specialty-food stores per capita

WalletHub ranked Atlanta 10th in regard to gourmet and specialty food stores in the city. As Atlanta has cemented its foodie status throughout the years, more and more have popped up, reflecting Atlantans enjoyment of high-class cooking.

Eater recommends some of Atlanta’s best stores of this kind, including Savi Provisions and their multiple locations, Lucy’s Market in Buckhead and Cabbagetown’s Little’s Food Store.

22nd – Coffee & tea shops per capita

According to WalletHub’s study, Atlanta is 22nd in coffee and tea shops per capita. While foodie cities often focus on restaurants, coffee and tea shops are often the establishments visited most by residents.

In 2020, the AJC found Dancing Goats Coffee, which has multiple locations throughout Atlanta, and Wallers Coffee Shop in Decatur as some of Atlanta’s best coffee shops.

23rd – Craft breweries & wineries per capita

Atlanta was ranked 23rd for its craft breweries and wineries, meaning a fun, boozy Saturday afternoon is never too far away for metro Atlantans. While Atlanta is not known for rolling hills of grapevines or barley, it is still an important city in this diverse scene.

The AJC cited two Atlanta breweries in 2021, Down Home Brewing and Khonso Brewing, as ones to watch for the future of beer in the city.

If you’re looking for a great winery within the city limits, check out City Winery’s location in Midtown.