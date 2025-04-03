Spring to Life with a plant sale, family yoga, wildlife demonstrations and more, followed by the 18th annual Run Like Hell 5K. Read more about the festival here.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. 5K takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; $40 for the 5K. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932, oaklandcemetery.com/events/spring-to-life-family-festival

‘Parade’

See “Parade,” a Tony Award winner for best revival of a musical that tells the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in Georgia when Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime. This propels the couple into a test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Read more about “Parade” here.

8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $34.50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org/events/detail/parade_musical

Mental Awakening Fest

Listen to live music and treat yourself to food, drinks and lots of crawfish. This fifth annual festival is a Crawfish for a Cause nonprofit event to support mental health and suicide awareness in greater Atlanta.

Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $34.99. Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, eventbrite.com/e/mental-awakening-2025-tickets-1022769500107

Credit: (Courtesy of Dreamland Amusements) Credit: (Courtesy of Dreamland Amusements)

Cobb

Acworth Egg Hunt

Bring the kids to hunt for Easter eggs, play games, make crafts and see a grand entrance by the Easter Bunny.

6 p.m. gates open, staggered egg hunts start at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 S. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-8813, acworth-ga.gov/event/acworth-egg-hunt

Town Center at Cobb Carnival

Have fun with rides, classic carnival games, food and free circus performances.

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. Prices vary. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 1-866-666-3247, dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/town-center-at-cobb-carnival

Acworth Art Fest

Browse through art from over 50 artisans whose booths feature painting, pottery, folk art, jewelry and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Sunday. Free. Historic downtown, 4835 N. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-8813, acworthtourism.org/events/acworth-art-fest

Credit: (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park) Credit: (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

DeKalb

Dino Fest

See a new lighted dinosaur parade, a special dinosaur drone and light show and more.

Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. $39.99 adults, $36.99 children. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/dino-fest

Lunch & Share: Lithonia History

Help the DeKalb History Center enrich its Lithonia history collection by bringing photos from all time periods, documents, scrapbooks and family letters for an archivist to scan onsite, plus grab some lunch.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Lithonia City Hall, 6980 Main St., Lithonia. 404-373-1088, dekalbhistory.org/programs/lunch-and-share-lithonia-history

Spring Festival on Ponce

Browse over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and outsider art, let the kids enjoy activities and treat yourself to local food and beverages.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. festivalonponce.com/

North Fulton

Lantern Parade

Enjoy music from live DJs, balloon artists, a bubble station, a performance from the Stayin’ Alive Dance Crew and food trucks. Watch the parade or make a lantern at home to take part in it, and stay afterward to watch water lanterns at the Chattahoochee River at Morgan Falls Overlook Park and see iconic parade puppets up close.

6.-8 p.m. pre-parade party, parade lineup 7:45 p.m. with 8:15 step-off and additional events after parade ends. Saturday. Free. 7840 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600, sandyspringsga.gov/lanternparade

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Bring your flashlights and join in the fun of a family-friendly flashlight egg hunt.

7:30-9 p.m. Saturday. $14 residents, $21 non-residents. Registration required for parents and children. East Roswell Park, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-641-3075, roswell365.com/event/flashlight-egg-hunt-2025

Chocolate-making class

Learn about chocolates, participate in a tasting and create your own chocolate bark, dipped fresh strawberries and truffles. Lemonade and water are provided, and guests 21 and up can bring their own wine. Participants must be at least 18 to attend.

6-8 p.m. Friday. $70 in advance, $85 at the door before 6 p.m. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 678-728-0100, chamberlainschocolate.com/products/adult-chocolate-making-w-byob

Gwinnett

Race to Cure Sarcoma Atlanta

Unite with patients, survivors, families, friends, caregivers and medical professionals to raise awareness of sarcoma and funds for the Sarcoma Foundation of America. The timed 5K is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Adults $35 for 5K or 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, $10 for ages 6-12. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996, suwanee.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2915/230

Duluth Home Expo

Explore the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living and more as you meet with local contractors and remodeling experts.

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243, gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/duluth-home-expo

Peachtree Ridge Jazz Band Concert

Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for a performance by the Peachtree Ridge High School Jazz Band.

7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net/business_detail_T5_R685.php