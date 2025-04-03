Review: Aurora finds magic charm in ‘Gods of Comedy’ by keeping things light

In Greece, classics professor Daphne (Alexandra Ficken) is away from work contemplating her life. “I don’t need a boyfriend, I need tenure,” she tells a local. After spontaneously saving the life of a young man, she gets something of a reward from a street vendor — a talisman, something of a magic charm. She thinks nothing of the gift at the time but later realizes it has some unforeseen powers.

Back home on campus, Daphne’s colleague Ralph (Christopher Hampton) — who she has a crush on — makes an unexpected discovery, finding a manuscript of Euripides’ play “Andromeda,” an act that will cause a sensation in the academic/classics world. Yet when Daphne leaves the manuscript behind in her office, a janitor comes in, accidentally knocks it into the trash can, assumes it’s worthless and decides to shred it. When Daphne appeals to the gods to help her locate the missing play, the wish literally comes true.

Brad Raymond as Dionysus — the god of wine, theater, fertility and ecstasy — and Kate Fahrner as Thalia, the god of comedy, ascend from Mount Olympus determined to help Daphne and give her some adventure and a happy ending. As they are the gods of comedy, though, their methods aren’t the most traditional and logical.

Others in the comedy include Suzanne Roush as Dean Marjorie Trickett, eager to show donors the new work; Brennan Kelleher, alternating three roles, including a janitor and Ares, the god of war; and Rachel Frawley, as both an actor coming on to Ralph and a college dean.

The production is a farce overall, with a plot secondary to what’s going on onstage — that is, the interaction between the actors and the physical comedy and gags. Lots of gags. The first act, establishing the concept, is far superior to the gonzo nature of the second. This is kitchen sink theater — some moments click but others just don’t land or seem too retro, such as the gods exalting in the pleasures of a cheeseburger and fries and some pop culture references to “Star Wars” and “Jeopardy.”

“The Gods of Comedy” is directed by David de Vries, who has helmed other productions at Aurora, most notably the Suzi Award-winning “I’m Not Rappaport.” As a seasoned actor himself, he handles his players efficiently. This is a tight ensemble and, for the most part, he reins things in amid the shenanigans. Raymond and Fahrner play well against each other as the rather clueless gods called down for assistance, and Frawley, Kelleher and Hampton also have some plum comedic moments.

As Daphne, Ficken manages to create a believable, conflicted hero dealing with all sorts of issues in her life, but, from time to time, she can overdo her performance.

This production, however, does make good use of Roush, one of the city’s more underutilized and versatile performers. The actor has a very enjoyable sequence playing herself and then another character inhabiting her.

Ludwig’s 1986 Tony-winning “Tenor” was his first play, and it put him on the map theatrically, leading to stagings around the world. This one isn’t likely to have that traction, but overall it’s quite pleasing, and Aurora’s version is frothy and fun.

“The Gods of Comedy”

An Aurora Theatre presentation through April 13 at Lawrenceville Arts Center. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets start at $16. 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. auroratheatre.com

Jim Farmer is the recipient of the 2022 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award for Best Theatre Feature and a nominee for Online Journalist of the Year. A member of five national critics’ organizations, he covers theater and film for ArtsATL. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he has written about the arts for 30-plus years. Jim is the festival director of Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival, and lives in Avondale Estates with his husband, Craig.

