Pop star and singer-songwriter Billie Eillish has been known for her eclectic fashions, music choices and all around tastes since she first hit the mainstream music scene when she was just 15 years old.

Now, in a collaboration with Google Maps, Eillish is showing off her foodie sensibilities with a list of her favorite plant-based restaurants throughout the country.

The compassionate artist has been living as a vegan for the last ten years. Raised by her parents in Southern California as a vegetarian, Eillish told Los Angeles Magazine that she made the switch after learning “about the dairy industry and how much [it] and the meat industry [were] affecting the climate crisis.

“You don’t have to be vegan to eat vegan.” Eillish said in an interview with Los Angeles Magazine in late 2023. “The world is so much better than it was. Ten years ago there was nothing vegan anywhere, and now it’s so much more universal.”

As a traveling musician, Eillish has visited the Peach State many times and returns to Atlanta for two sold-out concerts this Nov. 2 and 3 on her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour. Check out her list of best meat-free dining that spans the city of Atlanta and its metro area.

Planta

The Atlanta location of this high-end vegan restaurant chain made Billie’s must-visit list. Located in Krog Street Market, Planta’s goal is to “expand the accessibility and acceptability of plant based dining.”

Pop in and try their diverse menu, with items ranging from sushi to pizza. They also hold a bottomless brunch on weekends, so you can enjoy a classic Atlanta brunch while still eating cruelty-free.

Muchacho

This small but mighty Reynoldstown spot serves both meat and plant-based options, meaning even your pickiest friends can enjoy a meal here.

A combination of a coffee shop and a taco joint, Muchacho includes options for vegans like a cauliflower al pastor taco, corn ribs and a breakfast burrito made with tofu.

Cafe Sunflower

This 100% vegan Buckhead restaurant has a menu that rivals many full-service diners, with cuisines like Thai, Italian and Mexican all represented.

Have lunch at Cafe Sunflower and never feel like the odd one out who has to unwillingly order a salad. The menu also accounts for other dietary restrictions, with ways for each item to sub-out gluten, soy or nuts.

Explore Billie Eilish back to Atlanta for two nights in November

enVegan

Located just outside of the city, in Camp Creek, Eillish recommends this vegan outpost that serves salads, sandwiches and a wide array of bowls. Everything at this restaurant is plant-based, including their shrimp po’boy and their BLT.

The menu also includes smoothies, teas and desserts, so you can stop by for a quick vegan treat even if you’re not that hungry.

Plant Based Pizzeria

The Poncey-Highland neighborhood spot is known for serving up 100% vegan pizza pies to Atlantans. Their alfredo pizza, cheeseburger pizza and vegan deluxe pizza are sure to be highlights at this perfect stop for a quick plant-based bite.

While pizzas are their specialty, make sure to check out their pastas, sandwiches and calzones.

Life Bistro

Life Bistro serves plant-based versions of Atlanta culinary favorites like seafood Rasta Pasta, blackened shrimp alfredo and a fried shrimp basket. Touting itself as Atlanta’s only alkaline vegan restaurant, Life Bistro prides itself on only using the best ingredients in their food and promoting the vast choices of the lifestyle.

They have live music on Friday nights and comedy shows every Wednesday, so don’t miss the opportunity to stop by Life Bistro for a drink and a surprising plant-based meal.

La Semilla

This Reynoldstown Latin restaurant combines the diversity of the Latin American food scene with plant-based options. Their menu recreates all of your favorites in completely new ways, like their squash empanada or their Cuban sandwich made with jackfruit pork and seitan ham.

La Semilla also has a large drink menu, serving up cocktails, wine and beers that reflect the modern Latin flavors of their food.

Other vegan spots that made Billie Eilish’s Atlanta list

Eillish also recommended B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, a plant-based Jamaican soul food spot, the brunch menu at Love at First Bite, Juiceheads ATL for juices, teas and smoothies and the Atlanta favorite Slutty Vegan.

If you’re in the mood for a road trip, Billie also has recommendations for her best plant-based eats in Nashville.

Billie Eillish’s top vegan spots to try in Nashville

The Southern V

The Southern V has all the southern classics served up 100% plant-based, a once-taboo combination.

Try their Nashville hot Chick’n strips or their biscuits smothered in mushroom gravy and truly understand what it means to live in the New South.

Graze

The plant-based bistro located in East Nashville is one of Eillish’s must visit stops in the city, with a menu that includes dishes that redefine what it means to be vegan, like their plant-based take on In&Out’s animal fries or their patty melt made with a black bean burger.

Feel a bit less guilty about all your greasy favorites at Graze.

Avo

Avo, a Nashville hot spot for plant-based eaters, uses entirely local vendors to source the food for their menu.

Whether you’re trying their kimchi spring rolls, their penne pesto primavera or their Cali burger made with a lentil-walnut patty, you can know you’re eating only the best ingredients Nashville has to offer.