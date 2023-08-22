Atlanta Fall Arts: Classical music groups enliven nontraditional venues

While the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and other major classical organizations have programmed a noteworthy set of concerts this fall, there is ample opportunity in the next few months to hunt around the nontraditional spaces for new musical gems. Churches, university recital halls and even a rock venue are highlighted in this short, and in no way comprehensive, list of must-see classical concerts this fall.

Texas Guitar Quartet

Presented by the Atlanta Guitar Guild, the Texas Guitar Quartet heads to First Presbyterian Church for an evening of classical guitar. They’re set to perform guitar arrangements of Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture, Op.84,” Georges Bizet’s “Carmen Suite” and works by Debussy and Ravel alongside “Tocata en Salsa” by Aureo Puerto Carreno.

Sept. 16. First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. atlantaguitarguild.org

Inon Barnatan

Spivey Hall opens its 2023-2024 season with pianist Inon Barnatan and a Rachmaninoff-focused program. The concert begins with Schubert’s “Moments Musicaux,” segueing into Rachmaninoff’s version. He’ll end with a Rachmaninoff’s look at the suite from the Bach Violin Partita in E Major and his own transcription of Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.”

Sept. 24. Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow. 678-466-4200. spiveyhall.org

Imani Winds

As part of the ArtsKSU series, wind quintet Imani Winds heads to the campus of Kennesaw State University. On Sept. 28, the ensemble leads a free masterclass with students from the Bailey School of Music before their performance the next evening.

Sept. 29. Bailey Performing Arts Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. kennesaw.edu/arts

Kinnara

Kinnara is one of the best choral ensembles in the city, and this opening concert of its 15th anniversary season should be a spectacular example of the choir’s capabilities. The concert features “Mass for Double Choir” by Frank Martin along with works by Britten, Finzi and others.

Sept. 30. Glenn Memorial Auditorium, Emory University, 1634 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. kinnara.org

Atlanta Master Chorale

One of the preeminent choirs in Atlanta opens its new season with a show titled “The Sky’s the Limit,” which will feature works that, according to the group, “revel in the offerings of the morning and evening skies: wind, clouds, birds, rainbows, sun, moon, stars, constellations and endless possibilities.” Endless possibilities, indeed.

Oct. 13-14. Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050. schwartz.emory.edu

Nina Bernat

Bassist Nina Bernat is in her early 20s, but she has already amassed extensive experience playing with groups like the New York Philharmonic, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. She’ll join the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center next year as part of a three-season residency for young artists. In her Atlanta debut, she’ll give a solo bass recital sponsored by the Nancy Frampton Rising Arts Series at Morningside Presbyterian Church.

Oct. 21. Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta. morningsidepc.org

Alpharetta Symphony

Conductor Grant Gilman and the Alpharetta Symphony present a concert anchored by Beethoven’s fifth symphony, but the opener, Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral,” is just as compelling as that symphonic crowd pleaser. It also foreshadows a February concert that showcases the conductors Augusta Read Thomas, Florence Price and Amy Beach.

Nov. 3. Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta. alpharettasymphony.org

Georgian Chamber Players

After bringing classical music to the venue in December for the first time in nearly a decade, the chamber ensemble returns to Eddie’s Attic for a program of “musical fireworks.” Violist Zhenwei Shi, pianists Julie Coucheron and Elizabeth Pridgen, and violinist David Coucheron will perform pieces by Vitali, Sarasate, Brahms and Dvorak, among others.

Nov. 15. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eddiesattic.com