BreakingNews
Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes
Things to Do

Atlanta drag legend Charlie Brown dies at 74

The entertainer and LGBTQ rights champion was a tireless fundraiser and one of the gay community’s most beloved figures.
Charlie Brown, a drag performer, poses for a portrait prior to a show Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Atlanta Eagle. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Charlie Brown, a drag performer, poses for a portrait prior to a show Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Atlanta Eagle. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)
By and
9 minutes ago

Charlie Brown, one of Atlanta’s best known and most notable drag performers, has died at 74.

His death on March 21 followed heart valve replacement surgery in February, which was complicated by post-procedure infection, said Richard Eldredge, former AJC staffer and co-writer of Brown’s upcoming memoir.

“Charlie Brown led a remarkable life,” Eldredge said. “His impact on drag in Atlanta was massive. He was a trailblazer.”

Born Charles Dillard in 1949, Brown grew up in Westmoreland, Tennessee, on a country farm in a missionary Baptist family. After a stint in the Air Force, and residing in various places in both North Carolina and Tennessee, he made his way to Atlanta in 1978 with longtime partner and husband Fred Wise. The two met in a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1976, and remained together until Brown’s death.

Charles Dillard (aka Mr. Charlie Brown, right) and Fred Wise (left) laugh while sitting for a photo at their residence in Austell, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

icon to expand image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

“He saw stuff in me that I didn’t,” Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nedra Rhone in 2019. “That is the secret of my career. I always had him there working to support me. We have always been a tag team and the absolute best of friends.”

ExploreA life that's no drag: Meet Mr. Charlie Brown

By 1979, Brown was the host at the Sweet Gum Head, known as the birthplace of Atlanta drag. In his narrative history of drag in Atlanta called “A Night at Sweet Gum Head,” Martin Padgett writes, “Charlie was a talented emcee, a versatile moneymaker and the club’s most politically active host yet. The fundraisers for causes and benefits became a regular part of the Gum Head’s weekly schedule, and Charlie worked many, if not most of them.”

That fundraising and community activism was a hallmark of Brown’s work for the rest of his life.

ExploreAtlanta performers speak out against laws framed to demonize drag

By 1990, Mr. Charlie Brown, as he was often billed, had become an Atlanta icon. That year, Vicki Vara, whose family owned the popular 24-hour Midtown club and bar Backstreet, was looking for fresh entertainment. “When people came in, it was a big empty room and people left,” she said, referring to the top floor of the club. “I remember thinking we needed a crowd starter.”

Lily White (left) and fellow drag performer Charlie Brown appeared dressed to the nines for the Atlanta Gay Pride Parade in 1986. Photo: Neil McGahee

Credit: Neil McGahee

icon to expand image

Credit: Neil McGahee

By hiring Brown, Backstreet got that and more. His late-night show drew people from all walks of life and even the occasional celebrity like Elton John, Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson.

“He was doing crowd work long before TikTok came along,” Eldredge said. “He was off the cuff. He was lacerating. He was hilariously funny. But he was able to make fun of people in the crowd while also welcoming you in his space. You could be gay, straight, bi. It didn’t matter.”

Following the closing of Backstreet in 2004, Brown toured, playing shows nationally and even internationally. Back home in Atlanta, he’d do residencies at Blake’s on the Park, Lips, and, most recently, the Atlanta Eagle, where he was still performing earlier this year.

The City of Atlanta Division of LGBTQ Affairs joined the flood of remembrances on Facebook: “Charlie has been an integral part of Atlanta’s vibrant cultural landscape for decades, and his contributions to our city will be forever cherished. From his early days at the Sweet Gum Head Club to receiving the Phoenix Award in 2022, Charlie’s legacy as a drag icon, entertainer and advocate has left his mark on Atlanta and beyond.”

Social media tributes were numerous, with the word “legend” making frequent appearances. For once, that’s not an overstatement.

ExplorePhotos: Charlie Brown in 2019

Brown’s self-published memoir is planned for release later this year for what would have been his 75th birthday. That was some comfort to Brown while he was facing mortality, Eldredge said.

“He was nervous the night before the surgery [in February], so during a phone call I reminded him: ‘You finished the book. You got to the finish line. Your story is safe, it’s down on paper now and will be told’,” Eldredge said.

About the Authors

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

BREAKING
Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes25m ago

BREAKING: Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Georgia nonprofits to host cookout for Trans Day of Visibility in Grant Park
1h ago
Where can I find it: where to sell silver, coin appraisal, Braswell’s jelly
1h ago
Have you heard of future faking? You may have fallen victim to it if you’re unaware of...
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many