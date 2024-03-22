Atlanta drag legend Charlie Brown dies at 74

Born Charles Dillard in 1949, Brown grew up in Westmoreland, Tennessee, on a country farm in a missionary Baptist family. After a stint in the Air Force, and residing in various places in both North Carolina and Tennessee, he made his way to Atlanta in 1978 with longtime partner and husband Fred Wise. The two met in a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1976, and remained together until Brown’s death.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

“He saw stuff in me that I didn’t,” Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nedra Rhone in 2019. “That is the secret of my career. I always had him there working to support me. We have always been a tag team and the absolute best of friends.”

By 1979, Brown was the host at the Sweet Gum Head, known as the birthplace of Atlanta drag. In his narrative history of drag in Atlanta called “A Night at Sweet Gum Head,” Martin Padgett writes, “Charlie was a talented emcee, a versatile moneymaker and the club’s most politically active host yet. The fundraisers for causes and benefits became a regular part of the Gum Head’s weekly schedule, and Charlie worked many, if not most of them.”

That fundraising and community activism was a hallmark of Brown’s work for the rest of his life.

Explore Atlanta performers speak out against laws framed to demonize drag

By 1990, Mr. Charlie Brown, as he was often billed, had become an Atlanta icon. That year, Vicki Vara, whose family owned the popular 24-hour Midtown club and bar Backstreet, was looking for fresh entertainment. “When people came in, it was a big empty room and people left,” she said, referring to the top floor of the club. “I remember thinking we needed a crowd starter.”

Credit: Neil McGahee Credit: Neil McGahee

By hiring Brown, Backstreet got that and more. His late-night show drew people from all walks of life and even the occasional celebrity like Elton John, Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson.

“He was doing crowd work long before TikTok came along,” Eldredge said. “He was off the cuff. He was lacerating. He was hilariously funny. But he was able to make fun of people in the crowd while also welcoming you in his space. You could be gay, straight, bi. It didn’t matter.”

Following the closing of Backstreet in 2004, Brown toured, playing shows nationally and even internationally. Back home in Atlanta, he’d do residencies at Blake’s on the Park, Lips, and, most recently, the Atlanta Eagle, where he was still performing earlier this year.

The City of Atlanta Division of LGBTQ Affairs joined the flood of remembrances on Facebook: “Charlie has been an integral part of Atlanta’s vibrant cultural landscape for decades, and his contributions to our city will be forever cherished. From his early days at the Sweet Gum Head Club to receiving the Phoenix Award in 2022, Charlie’s legacy as a drag icon, entertainer and advocate has left his mark on Atlanta and beyond.”

Social media tributes were numerous, with the word “legend” making frequent appearances. For once, that’s not an overstatement.

Brown’s self-published memoir is planned for release later this year for what would have been his 75th birthday. That was some comfort to Brown while he was facing mortality, Eldredge said.

“He was nervous the night before the surgery [in February], so during a phone call I reminded him: ‘You finished the book. You got to the finish line. Your story is safe, it’s down on paper now and will be told’,” Eldredge said.