Spelman Glee Club performs in Krog Street Tunnel, honors its rich history

Throughout the 45-minute performance, dogs barked and pedestrians walked and biked as Atlantans enjoyed Thursday’s sunshine — a delightful respite from the rainy weather. Flyers advocating for Palestine and opposing the police training facility adorned the tunnel. Etched in graffiti, thought-provoking statements like “Resist” and “When Will You Wake Up?” were pervasive.

Amid the loads of artwork and signage, the resounding vocals of the glee club felt glorious.

The choir, directed by Kevin Johnson, performed a program titled “Resurgens Requiem: History, Heritage, Harmony,” which included songs like “Wade in the Water,” “Ain’-a That Good News,” and “Don’t You Let Nobody Turn You ‘Round” — honoring the legacy of Black spiritual traditions. With the performance, Spelman Glee Club kicked off its “Road to 100″ tour, commemorating the choir’s centennial anniversary.

The choral activation is the result of months of community partnerships. South Arts and Creative Placemaking Communities held their annual summit in Atlanta this week. The summit is a gathering of artists and community leaders “exploring models at the intersection of arts, cultural heritage, and public policy,” according to the website.

Davis Butner, an architectural designer, served as creative consultant for the event. He said bringing more awareness to Krog Street Tunnel was the inspiration for the performance.

“I’ve been just amazed at how vibrant this community has become with the Beltline going through it,” Butner said. “Little is known about some of the history of this site, of the disparate neighborhoods in between and how that’s evolved. If we blink, in about five years, this is all going to be different. It dawned on me that this might be the right moment to celebrate what it is now and what it sounds like now.”

Built in 1912, Krog Street Tunnel connects Cabbagetown to Inman Park. Today, the tunnel is known for its masterful graffiti art where local artists have the freedom to explore the depths of their creativity.

Thursday’s event marked the first time in recent memory where a choral activation of that scope took place in the tunnel.

“I left just celebrating culture and the power of voice,” said Lynnette Reid, a rep from the Beltline. “Seeing them here in Krog Tunnel was just pretty powerful. It just shows what public spaces can do and what opportunities it can give voice to.”

When summit organizers approached the Cabbagetown community about the activation, John Dirga, who serves on the neighborhood’s planning unit, said it was crucial for the space to still be open during the performance. He didn’t want the event to disturb those who shelter inside the tunnel: “We told them to leave it like they found it, and they did”.

Dirga became more excited about the event when hearing the news about Spelman Glee Club’s participation. Dirga, the director of Cabbagetown’s Forward Warrior Mural Project, said the performance echoed what the tunnel means to the community.

“I think the tunnel is a place that’s very important for a lot of people in that they’re free to speak their mind,” he said. “Even unpopular opinions can enter in there, and they don’t last very long. You have this democratic voice where you’re free to be yourself, you can speak your truth and if you’re full of it, it’ll disappear.

It’s a magnet for the city’s creatives, too. “I think it’s an important place for a lot of artists (because) it’s where they got their start painting on walls,” Dirga said. “and I think it’s important to the neighborhood in kind of representing things that we hold dear, like being welcoming and showing that we’re listening and we aren’t trying to police voices or censor opinions.”

Moales felt the power of the tunnel’s activist spirit while singing. Audience members did, too, as many were seen with tears rolling down their faces throughout the performance. Thursday’s activation felt like more than just a typical choral concert. It was a chance to really feel and hear the images across the tunnel come to life.

Although the glee club wasn’t sure how they’d sound in a tunnel, they credit their sisterhood and trust in their voices to capture an indelible moment for the community.

“Singing those lyrics, like the ones for ‘Don’t You Let Nobody Turn You ‘Round,’ let’s me know that, Atlanta, we’re on the right path,” Moales said. “We just have to keep going. No one is going to turn us around. The pandemic couldn’t push us out. Policies can push us out. We’re going to keep going.”

No plans have been made for future performances in the tunnel (mainly because of public safety concerns), but Dirga hopes the event becomes a catalyst for more support for public art in the city.

“There’s lots of places where they could use a breath of fresh air that a choir can bring,” Dirga said, “and there’s lots of places that don’t get to hear that kind of music all the time and see those faces singing those notes, and they should.”