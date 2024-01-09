Atlanta Hawks enlist Killer Mike to perform at MLK Day halftime show

The Atlanta Hawks have announced that Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike will perform during their MLK Day game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Atlanta native is slated for a tribute that will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Last year, Killer Mike released “Michael,” his first solo album in over a decade. The album boasts features from Andre 3000, Future, Young Thug and more. He’s nominated for best rap album, best rap performance and best rap song at next month’s Grammy awards. Killer Mike is also among the guests for the AJC’s new program “The Monica Pearson Show,” which debut on ajc.com on Jan. 16.
“As an Atlanta native and fellow Morehouse Man who is also a Hawks fan, performing for Atlanta during the MLK celebration is the homecoming dream of a lifetime,” said Killer Mike.
Presented by Chase, the game will commence with the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society singing player introductions and the national anthem. Legendary track & field athlete Tommie Smith will be honored during the game for his activism at the 1968 Summer Olympics.
Communiqué USA, a local Black woman-owned marketing agency, will also be celebrated during the festivities. Ahead of the game, Chase will host a panel about homeownership in Atlanta. The event will take place at 1:15 p.m. and will be open to fans who’ve purchased a ticket to the game and signed up for the panel. The discussion will also be livestreamed at Hawks.com/stream.
Monday’s game against the Spurs starts at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Everyone in attendance will receive a Hawks tote bag.
Tickets for the game can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets.
