It takes a village and some faith, but Julia keeps ‘Joy’ in her life

As a young girl, Julia Melton was the family babysitter. She loved caring for the little girls so much she planned to have a daughter of her own. She even had a name picked out: Joy.

Three boys later, and well beyond childbearing age, Julia’s dream faded. Although she said she was elated by the birth of each son, her desire for baby “Joy” stayed quietly tucked away in her heart.

Delayed but not denied

In 2010, when Julia’s youngest son announced he would soon become a father, it ignited a new fire of hope within her. And when the infant arrived, Julia’s prayers were answered. The moment became even sweeter when her son named the baby Janiah-Joy.

“To see my first grandchild come into the world was the most precious thing I had ever witnessed,” the 74-year-old said. “The song ‘Never Knew Love Like This Before,’ by Stephanie Mills, came up in my spirit, and I would sing it to her often.”

“Our bond began on Day 1 when I took her home from the hospital,” Julia said.

Prior to Janiah-Joy’s arrival, Julia was an empty nester. Having been a single mother for many years, she had spent most of her time providing for her children. “Juggling your life after not having a child at home on a day-to-day basis for 20+ years was an adjustment,” Julia said. “I was used to treating myself to movie days on Saturdays.”

That changed, however, when Julia, like many grandparents, began raising her granddaughter. The girl’s parents were young and ill-prepared to care for her, so — although they remain very active in Janiah-Joy’s life — they all made the decision Julia would raise her.

From watching “Joy,” as Julia affectionately calls her, take her first steps to losing her first tooth, it was an adventure. At the beginning, Julia still worked full time. Finding a reliable babysitter was a new experience, because her mother had lived with her while the boys were young. “My mother was my day care,” Julia said.

When it was time for Janiah-Joy to attend kindergarten, Julia made the decision to retire. “I wanted to be there for her and take her to and from school and help her with homework,” she said. “By continuing to work, I would have been spread too thin.”

Maximizing support

Janiah-Joy is now 13 and shares memorable firsts with her grandmother. “I remember getting my nails polished and flying to New Jersey to visit family for the first time,” she said. She also stayed at a beach-front hotel in Panama City once.

However, managing middle school homework, extracurricular activities, and practically every need and want in between has become a heavy lift for Julia.

As the African proverb states: It takes a village to raise a child. Julia found her village through a program specifically created for grandparents like her.

Project Healthy Grandparent, a program offered through Georgia State University, aims to improve the health and well-being of people who are raising their grandchildren. She attends workshops about various topics monthly and gets a chance to engage with other grandparents.

“Early childhood intervention, educational support, tutoring services and legal support are offered,” PHG social worker Mary Evans said. The program serves South Fulton and South DeKalb residents.

“Nursing services, which include medical exams and checkups, are provided at home, as well as qualifying medical supplies like blood pressure monitors,” Evans said. Free tickets and transportation to Atlanta Hawks games, Zoo Atlanta and other events are a bonus. “The main qualification is that the grandparent and grandchild must live in a parent-absent home,” Evans said.

“The program is a lifesaver for grandparents,” Julia said. “If it means helping you to keep a roof over your head or food on your table, or if your grandchild needs some form of intervention, they are there.” Through Project Healthy Grandparents, Julia was able to secure medical testing for Joy through Emory Healthcare. “They value the help grandparents provide,” she said.

Donors also assist PHG in providing gift cards to various grocery stores. The program even helps with Christmas presents.

“You give them a list of what you want and what the grandchild wants,” Julia said. “Janiah-Joy received an iPad, three pairs of sneakers — all top shelf, including Jordans.” Julia also received gifts, which were delivered and fully wrapped. “Joy was fascinated that people who didn’t even know her would give her presents. It was the best Christmas ever” Julia said.

The faith walk

“This whole journey has been a faith walk,” Julia said. For example, after being approved to move into a senior living property, she learned that children were not allowed. That news put Julia in a difficult position without any immediate available options.

“I am thankful that my mom was a woman of faith. She used to tell me things like ‘just have faith’ or ‘God will provide.’” Julia said she lives by that advice.

“One day it dropped in my spirit to call a friend,” As it turned out, Julia’s friend knew about a property that accepted adults who were raising their grandchildren. As is the case with most income-based housing, the wait list was extensive. She was told, however, she could skip the line if she met the criteria for a specific condition, which she fortunately did. “And that’s how that problem was resolved,” she said.

“I’ve never doubted in all these 13 years that things were meant to be any other way than how they have turned out,” Julia said. From her deep-seated desire to have a girl to raising her granddaughter, Julia says her joy is now fulfilled.

“I know that I couldn’t have been successful in any of this without faith,” Julia said.

To learn more about Project Healthy Grandparents, visit phg.lewis.gsu.edu/us.