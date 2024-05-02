How to find the right assisted living community when it’s time to move

Shifting from being a homeowner to living to a more communal setting is a major lifestyle change, but one you can take control of for yourself.

Moving to assisted living isn’t something that happens overnight, but there are signs it might be time for the change.

“Have you fallen a couple of times or are you having balance issues? Are you tripping over your own feet? These are the questions to think about,” Shari Bayer, chief marketing and communications officer for Jewish Home Life told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Memory issues may also be a sign, especially if you find yourself forgetting to take medications on a regular basis.

These signs belong in what Bayer calls the “safety” bucket, but there’s also the “social” bucket to think about. “In assisted living, one of the biggest benefits is the social piece,” she said.

If you find yourself not going out or socializing as much as you’d like, or even eating alone frequently, assisted living might provide you with company you once had.

Another telltale sign is if you and your spouse require different levels of care.

“Moving to assisted living keeps couples together and provides the right care for the spouse who needs it,” Eddie Biggers, founder and CEO of Where the Heart Is Atlanta told the AJC.

To find the right assisted living community, you need to look around, and take into consideration your budget, care needs, location and availability. If this process feels overwhelming, there’s help out there.

For Biggers, assisted-living hunting is a full-service, full-time job.

“It’s not just about providing a list of options. We schedule tours and go with (you) to ask the questions you might not know to ask,” he said.

With some communities also offering memory care units and other services, you have a variety of options. This allows you to find a place that’s appropriate based on what’s going on with you, according to Biggers.

Once you can check off a place meets your care needs, the next step is to see how it stacks up to your social expectations.

“We don’t plan activities based on what we think seniors want, we ask them and build our calendar around it so every resident has some purposeful activity,” Bayer said. “The key is finding at least one thing they want to do because they like and enjoy it.”

Beyond that, there’s also the community itself — how the individuals get along.

“It’s really heartwarming, actually, they keep up with each other, check on each other, know who’s supposed to be where and when they’re missing,” Bayer said, specifically in regards to the William Bremen Jewish Home.

Once you make your selection and move in, expect a period of adjustment. You are, after all, breaking your long-term routines to relocate. Give yourself time to establish new routines, what Bayer calls a “learning period.” You can use this time to set your own parameters, decide how involved you want to get in the community and how much time you spend by yourself. Allow this balance to shift as you get more comfortable with your neighbors.

In the end, no matter your process for finding the ideal living situation for yourself as you age, it’s important to remember that moving into assisted living can be an opportunity to redefine your lifestyle for the better.

“Assisted living allows you to take advantage of the social and safety nets that come along with communal living, while also having the support of new and old friends, learning new things and just living your best life possible every moment,” Bayer said.