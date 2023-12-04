Trendy ‘Hannibal Lecter Facial’ sparks concerns about safety

The latest facial trend has customers looking like Hannibal Lecter, the iconic serial killer from “Silence of the Lambs.” But the treatment’s mask is not meant to restrain a cannibal — it’s a vehicle for the electricity that’s supposed to rejuvenate skin.

According to PopSugar Beauty, the electric current gives “the skin a glow while helping your skin to appear more youthful by refining fine lines, increasing firmness, and adding plumpness back into the skin.”

After the skin is prepped and cleaned, surgical cotton trips are applied to the face, and soaked cotton balls mixed with a concoction of vitamins are placed on top. Then the brown mask is applied, and the electric currents are released. Treatments last for up to 20 minutes.