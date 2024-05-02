10 ideas for celebrating Women’s History Month across Atlanta

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Throughout the month, kids will learn the about women who were or are pioneers in their fields via special programming such as stage plays, science activities, an art studio project and creativity with building blocks. Also, they can stop at Jane’s Innovation Station to design their own bird necessities such as a feeder, bath or nest. While fun, each activity also will educate kiddos about important women in history, including activist Dolores Huerta, entomologist Margaret Collins, architect Dame Zaha Hadid and ornithologist Phoebe Snetsinger. The special programming will occur daily (except for March 2-3, 17, 23-24, 30-31). $2.68-$15.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Women’s Comedy Film Festival. Folks who enjoy comedy will get a kick out of an all-day fest of indie films by women filmmakers, directors, writers, producers and actors. The entertainment will include timed blocks where guests can watch multiple short films, table reads of screenplays, panel discussions, an awards ceremony, networking and more. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. March 17. $15-$40. Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. cinemalife.tix.page/e/wcffatl-2024

Sweet Honey Rose Co. Join the owners of this all-natural, handmade bath and body products brand (sweethoneyrose.com) for an interactive and informative pop-up session. Guests will be able to explore a curated selection of soaps, salts, scrubs including honey rose bath salts, carrot and coconut milk body soap, plus accessories such as sisal dry brushes and exfoliating pouches, all designed to nourish and hydrate the skin. The pop-up will be held noon-4 p.m. March 9 at Jenni Kayne in Buckhead Village, 264 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. Free. RSVP at atlanta@jennikayne.com.

Monday Night Brewing. During the Women Who Drink tasting and party, guests can listen and meet LaTreace Harris, the beer educator also known as the Beery Godmother, Brooke Aiau with Monday Night Brewing and more as each woman speaks about the importance of women in the beer-brewing industry. Guests can partake in a special beer flight highlighting the four main ingredients necessary to make beer: water, hops, yeast and malt. 6:30-8 p.m. March 7. Free, but beer is a la carte. 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-400-5068, mondaynightbrewing.com

ArtsXchange Women’s Open Mic & Poetry Slam. Uplift women’s voices during a two-part event featuring an open mic session where poets can sign up on the spot, as well as a competitive round with 10 spoken word artists competing for the $100 prize (with the winner selected by a panel of judges). $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2148 Newnan St., East Point. 404-624-4211, artsxchange.org

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. Several celebrations with historical presentations and artifact displays are planned, continuing the conversation about the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War as well as the role women played in the Civil War and locomotive history. A special family guide will be available to help families explore exhibits independently. March 2, 9 and 16. Admission, $5-$10. 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117, southernmuseum.org

City Winery Atlanta. Schedule a girlfriends night out and plan to listen to music, eat, drink and be happy while watching women-led concerts and shows including comedy by daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd; an exclusive Women’s History Month poetry and music showcase; and musical performances by Avery Sunshine, Keke Wyatt and more. Dates and prices vary. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta

Gallery Anderson Smith. During a special “Ladies First” exhibition, guests can explore the works of talented women gallery artists Dawn Stringer, Tracey Mose, Crystal Paris, Kyoko Takeuchi, Sachi Rome and Emanuela Lucasi, showcasing a variety of contemporary styles. Opening reception, 7-10 p.m. March 9. Continues through March 27. Free. 294 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-300-7882, galleryandersonsmith.com

gorjana. This national jewelry retailer with a store in Ponce City Market is celebrating Women’s History Month with a buy one, give one promotion. For each piece of jewelry purchased, gorjana will donate a piece to Dress for Success, a not-for-profit organization that helps women achieve economic success via development tools and professional attire to support their career goals. March 11-15. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-482-0127, gorjana.com

16th Annual Cobb County Women’s History Day Celebration. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb County, this event honors women in first responder roles. Tickets, $10, at eventbrite.com. Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta. 770-422-2566, piedmontchurch.tv