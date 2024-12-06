Things to Do
Where to go for artful gifts? Here are some suggestions

Heather Lancaster, "Anhinga 2," 2024 (graphite, charcoal and india ink on paper), at Spalding Nix Fine Art.

Heather Lancaster, "Anhinga 2," 2024 (graphite, charcoal and india ink on paper), at Spalding Nix Fine Art.
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
15 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Dec. 6

Holiday Artist Market at Kennesaw State University. For one day only, School of Art and Design students sell handcrafted jewelry, art prints, pottery and more.

Dec. 7

“Honey I Shrunk the Art” at Gallery Chimera. “Small yet powerful works” all 12 by 12 inches or smaller in a range of mediums and styles.

Dec. 13-15

2024 Holiday Artisan Market at Cobb County Civic Center. Features handmade goods, fine art and free kids’ crafts, along with musical performances and Santa Claus!

Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery, operated by Carr McCuiston (right), is offering a big sale before it closes on Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 21

Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery. After 62 years, this institution of the Atlanta design world will be closing its doors. Handmade art objects will be marked down up to 30%.

Emily Mann, "Portal 4, EEM4" at Swan Coach House Gallery.

Through Jan. 2, 2025

“Little Things” at Swan Coach House Gallery. An Atlanta holiday tradition for more than 20 years, this show features small works from more than 70 artists, including Quamaine Giles, Jiha Moon and Noah Reyes.

Through Jan. 5, 2025

“A Better View” at ABV Gallery. The holiday group show features 60-plus artists showcasing more than 100 new original works in the newly renovated gallery space.

Through Jan. 10, 2025

“Ensemble” at Spalding Nix Fine Art. Nearly 60 gallery artists, including Jerushia Graham, Gregor Turk and Corrinna Sephora, feature in a holiday show of gift-worthy works.

Oye Diran, "Blue Serenity" (2024) at Arnika Dawkins Gallery.

Through Jan. 11, 2025

2024 Holiday Gift Guide at Arnika Dawkins Gallery. Offerings in this online photography experience are arranged into categories based on subject and style for a variety of gift givers.

