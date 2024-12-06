Where to go for artful gifts? Here are some suggestions

Dec. 7

“Honey I Shrunk the Art” at Gallery Chimera. “Small yet powerful works” all 12 by 12 inches or smaller in a range of mediums and styles.

Dec. 13-15

2024 Holiday Artisan Market at Cobb County Civic Center. Features handmade goods, fine art and free kids’ crafts, along with musical performances and Santa Claus!

Credit: Photos courtesy of Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery Credit: Photos courtesy of Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery

Through Dec. 21

Signature Contemporary Craft Gallery. After 62 years, this institution of the Atlanta design world will be closing its doors. Handmade art objects will be marked down up to 30%.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Swan Coach House Gallery Credit: Photo courtesy of Swan Coach House Gallery

Through Jan. 2, 2025

“Little Things” at Swan Coach House Gallery. An Atlanta holiday tradition for more than 20 years, this show features small works from more than 70 artists, including Quamaine Giles, Jiha Moon and Noah Reyes.

Through Jan. 5, 2025

“A Better View” at ABV Gallery. The holiday group show features 60-plus artists showcasing more than 100 new original works in the newly renovated gallery space.

Through Jan. 10, 2025

“Ensemble” at Spalding Nix Fine Art. Nearly 60 gallery artists, including Jerushia Graham, Gregor Turk and Corrinna Sephora, feature in a holiday show of gift-worthy works.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Arnika Dawkins Gallery Credit: Photo courtesy of Arnika Dawkins Gallery

Through Jan. 11, 2025

2024 Holiday Gift Guide at Arnika Dawkins Gallery. Offerings in this online photography experience are arranged into categories based on subject and style for a variety of gift givers.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

