Sunday’s ePaper: Sports Insider, bonus sections spotlight college football

Plus: Why contenders should be wary of pursuing a trade for star outfielder Mike Trout; how the NBA in-season tournament is set up as it moves into the knockout round; one key factor to know about each NFL game this weekend; whose mess new Texas A&M coach Mike Elko must clean up; why Ted Williams liked baseball but loved his time outdoors — and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Dawgs After the Game

The AJC ePaper also has the game covered in Georgia’s loss against Alabama for the SEC Championship in Sunday’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers. Check out our poster pages from the SEC rivalry.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Of course, there was plenty of other gridiron action this weekend ahead of the College Football Playoff announcements today. Get the latest in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra.

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Hawks — get the latest

The Hawks let the game slip away from them in Milwaukee on Saturday. Get the details on how they fared in Hawks After the Game.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

AJC Sports Updates

As for sports, you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution