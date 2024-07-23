State Sports Report

Sun Belt coaches pick Georgia State to finish last in conference this season

Georgia State linebackers Kevin Swint (left) and Justin Abraham (right) take part in the Sun Belt Conference football media days in New Orleans on July 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Sun Belt Conference)

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Sun Belt Conference

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Sun Belt Conference

Georgia State linebackers Kevin Swint (left) and Justin Abraham (right) take part in the Sun Belt Conference football media days in New Orleans on July 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Sun Belt Conference)
By
17 minutes ago

The first challenge already has surfaced for the new-look Georgia State Panthers.

Stay out of the cellar.

The Sun Belt Conference coaches picked the Panthers to finish last in the league’s preseason poll announced at the league’s media days in New Orleans. It didn’t exactly sit well with coming coach Dell McGee.

“Good rat poison when you picked us last,” McGee said. “It really allows us to put a chip on our shoulder. It’s actually bulletin-board material right now for the start of camp.”

Appalachian State drew 12 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot, followed by James Madison, which got the other two first-place ballots. Rival Georgia Southern was picked to finish fourth. Texas State was picked to finish first in the West Division.

Last place? Those are fighting words for McGee, who can’t wait to start changing minds.

“It’s up to us to lock in, make sure we focus on us, not look into the future, take it one day at a time, get one percent better, make sure we win the moment and be sure we’re putting our players in the best position to be successful,” McGee said.

The Panthers went 7-6 last season under coach Shawn Elliott, who left in February to take a job as an assistant at the University of South Carolina.

But many key players graduated from that team, including record-setting quarterback Darren Grainger, offensive tackle Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, and linebacker Jontrey Hunter, a sixth-round draft choice of the Cleveland Browns.

Other standouts bailed, including 1,396-yard rusher Marcus Carroll (transferred to Missouri), receiver Robert Lewis (70 catches, 877 yards, to Auburn) and starting tackle Montavious Cunningham (to Virginia).

The new-look Panthers will have 48 new faces – a mixture of high school recruits, walk-ons and the transfer portal – when they open preseason camp Aug. 1. The fluidity and unfamiliarity of the roster no doubt had an impact on the last-place projection.

Justin Abraham (50 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and Kevin Swint (four sacks), the two players who represented the school at the event, said the Panthers can’t be bothered by what others think.

“We’ve got to continue to worry about ourselves,” said Abraham, a senior inside linebacker. “It’s Georgia State versus Georgia State. At the end of the day, you can’t beat anybody else until you beat yourself.”

Swint is an senior outside linebacker from Carrollton who is in his second season since transferring from Clemson. He said, “It’s all about staying focused on us. You can’t really buy into the outside noise because that’s more distractions for us. We have to attack the goal that we have in mind. That’s the kind of stuff we can’t control at all. Having those daily sacrifices over time, those things will take care of themselves.”

Georgia State also will be trying to buck the odds in the perhaps the most difficult of Group of Five conferences. The Sun Belt sent an NCAA-best 12 teams in postseason bowl games last year, including Georgia State.

The schedule is difficult, with games at Georgia Tech and at home against Vanderbilt, along with a stretch of four consecutive conference road games.

The learning process began in spring and has continued through summer workouts. Holdovers like Abraham, the team’s vocal leader, and Swint are at the forefront of the model changeover.

“You’ve got to learn yourself and find out the best way for us to become better,” Abraham said. “Whether that’s watching film or hitting the weights harder or extra walk-throughs. We’ve got to build in that area so we can come out on top. That’s to goal is to win. A lot of sacrifices will have to be made and has been made and will continue to be made so we can be the best in the Sun Belt.”

The preseason All-Sun Belt team also was announced at the meetings. Cornerback Gavin Pringle, a senior from Baltimore, was the lone Panther chosen to the first team. Swint was a second-team selection.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outrage at Georgia decision over African American Studies class19m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
The Latest

Bryan Brothers defeat John Isner, Andy Roddick in Atlanta Open exhibition match
Coming out of retirement, Andy Roddick will play one last match in Atlanta
Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray wins 3-point, skills competitions at WNBA All-Star event
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue