Georgia PGA pros to play for $50K first prize at East Lake

The Clubhouse is shown on the 18th green during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The Georgia PGA will host a new event this fall at East Lake Golf Club that will pay the winner the largest prize in the history of the section.

“The Drew” is named in honor of Drew Dunn, the former PGA director of golf at East Lake, who began his career as a caddie. It will be a one-day event on Nov. 3 that will earn the winner a record $50,000. The event will only be open to Class A PGA professionals -- mostly club pros and instructors -- in the Georgia Section.

The field, the top 72 on the Georgia PGA points list, will compete in 18 holes of stroke play, with the top four finishers (and ties) competing in a playoff on the 18th hole to determine the winner.

The financial support came from Philip Jones, PGA REACH Georgia Foundation board member and longtime Georgia PGA supporter. To get an idea of the enormity of the purse, the $50,000 payout is more than the No. 21 finisher will earn in the field at this week’s PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship.

“The timing is right to start a long-standing, tradition tournament for the Georgia PGA Class professionals that upholds the memory of Drew Dunn and helps pave the way for future Class A’s to build a career in golf,” Jones said. “The cause and venue could not be more perfect.”

Dunn was an Atlanta native who played basketball at St. Pius X. It was while he attended Auburn University that Dunn became interested in golf. Upon graduating with a degree in business administration and management in 2004, he went to work as a caddie at East Lake. From there he became a Class A member of the PGA of America and became an assistant professional at the club. He rose to become first assistant in 2013, head golf professional in 2014 and director of golf in 2020. He died unexpectedly in 2022 at age 41.

“This tournament is a tribute to Drew’s legacy and everything he represented – professionalism, character and the belief that golf can change lives,” said Scott Geary, CEO of the Georgia PGA. ‘Drew’s story is remarkable. Hosting this event at the very place where his journey began with the support of a dedicated PGA REACH Georgia board member makes it even more meaningful.”

Georgia PGA professional and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Tim Weinhart, said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to honor Drew’s legacy and compete against the best players in the Georgia PGA. This is really cool.”

Chad Parker, president and general manager at East Lake, said, “This tournament stands as a reflection of the legacy Drew leaves behind and is a celebration of the way he played the game – heart first, all-in and with a true passion for competition.”

