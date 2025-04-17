Georgia PGA pros to play for $50K first prize at East Lake

The financial support came from Philip Jones, PGA REACH Georgia Foundation board member and longtime Georgia PGA supporter. To get an idea of the enormity of the purse, the $50,000 payout is more than the No. 21 finisher will earn in the field at this week’s PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship.

“The timing is right to start a long-standing, tradition tournament for the Georgia PGA Class professionals that upholds the memory of Drew Dunn and helps pave the way for future Class A’s to build a career in golf,” Jones said. “The cause and venue could not be more perfect.”

Dunn was an Atlanta native who played basketball at St. Pius X. It was while he attended Auburn University that Dunn became interested in golf. Upon graduating with a degree in business administration and management in 2004, he went to work as a caddie at East Lake. From there he became a Class A member of the PGA of America and became an assistant professional at the club. He rose to become first assistant in 2013, head golf professional in 2014 and director of golf in 2020. He died unexpectedly in 2022 at age 41.

“This tournament is a tribute to Drew’s legacy and everything he represented – professionalism, character and the belief that golf can change lives,” said Scott Geary, CEO of the Georgia PGA. ‘Drew’s story is remarkable. Hosting this event at the very place where his journey began with the support of a dedicated PGA REACH Georgia board member makes it even more meaningful.”

Georgia PGA professional and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Tim Weinhart, said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to honor Drew’s legacy and compete against the best players in the Georgia PGA. This is really cool.”

Chad Parker, president and general manager at East Lake, said, “This tournament stands as a reflection of the legacy Drew leaves behind and is a celebration of the way he played the game – heart first, all-in and with a true passion for competition.”