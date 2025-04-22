The College Football Playoff announced Monday the dates and times next season for its quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9.

The quarterfinals will begin New Year’s Eve with the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. The three other quarterfinals games are set for New Year’s Day: the Orange Bowl at noon, the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m.

The Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinals next season. The Fiesta will go first, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, followed the next day by the Peach Bowl, also at 7:30 p.m.