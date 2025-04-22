The College Football Playoff announced Monday the dates and times next season for its quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9.
The quarterfinals will begin New Year’s Eve with the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. The three other quarterfinals games are set for New Year’s Day: the Orange Bowl at noon, the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m.
The Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinals next season. The Fiesta will go first, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, followed the next day by the Peach Bowl, also at 7:30 p.m.
The winning teams from the Peach and the Fiesta will meet in the CFP Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
ESPN will televise all seven of those games.
Times and network information for the eight first-round games will come later from the CFP.
The Peach Bowl hosted a quarterfinals game this past season. Texas defeated Arizona State 39-31.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Paul Abell / Special to the AJC
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key among coaches to take part in Peach Bowl golf tournament
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key will join other coaches in the 18th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament. It's his second appearance.
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.