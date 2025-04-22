State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Date, time set for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal game in 2025-26 College Football Playoff

All dates, times set for CFP quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game.
Texas Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian holds the trophy as they celebrate after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 in double overtime at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

By AJC Sports
7 minutes ago

The College Football Playoff announced Monday the dates and times next season for its quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9.

The quarterfinals will begin New Year’s Eve with the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. The three other quarterfinals games are set for New Year’s Day: the Orange Bowl at noon, the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m.

The Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinals next season. The Fiesta will go first, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, followed the next day by the Peach Bowl, also at 7:30 p.m.

The winning teams from the Peach and the Fiesta will meet in the CFP Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ESPN will televise all seven of those games.

Times and network information for the eight first-round games will come later from the CFP.

The Peach Bowl hosted a quarterfinals game this past season. Texas defeated Arizona State 39-31.

Current Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and former Jackets coach Paul Johnson participate in the 2024 Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro. (Paul Abell for the AJC)

A new one-day event is heading to Atlanta's oldest golf course, East Lake Golf Club, this November. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

2h ago