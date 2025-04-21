Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia reportedly adds Miami DL Joshua Horton, Illinois RB Joshua McCray from transfer portal

Credit: AP

Illinois running back Joshua McCray carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Connor Riley
46 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia has added two more player via the transfer portal, as Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports report that the Bulldogs have signed Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton and Illinois running back Joshua McCray.

Horton will have three years of eligibility remaining. Horton appeared in five games last season for the Hurricanes, totaling 4 tackles in those appearances.

Horton is from Fairburn, Ga., and played at Langston Hughes High School. He was teammates with current Georgia offensive linemen Bo Hughley and Dontrell Glover at the school.

Horton becomes the second Miami defender to join Georgia this offseason, as the Bulldogs landed safety Jaden Harris out of the transfer portal in January. Georgia did see quarterback Carson Beck transfer to Miami.

Georgia loses a lot of production from its 2024 defensive line, as Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Nazir Stackhouse all departed for the NFL. Georgia also saw defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett transfer to USC.

Christen Miller did not practice this spring as he recovered from labrum surgery.

Following Georgia’s spring game, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the state of the defensive line.

“The defensive line, Warren, Nas, Mykel, Ty, there’s a lot of guys leaving out of that room,” Smart said. “So there’s a lot of big bodies for us that had to be replaced, and we are not where we need to be on the line of scrimmage. But I’m very pleased with the kids we have. I’m just not pleased with where we are. We have to get better.”

In addition to Smith, Georgia signed Elijah Griffin and JJ Hanne as members of the 2025 signing class. Griffin was the No. 1 ranked defensive line prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

McCray is a 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back from Illinois who will have one year of eligibility remaining. He ran for 609 yards last season on 117 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.

McCray had his best game of 2024 against SEC foe South Carolina, where he ran for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks.

Georgia saw running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal earlier this week. The Bulldogs return running back Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.

Earlier on Sunday, Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie announced he would be transferring to Georgia. He was two years of eligibility remaining. Georgia has now added nine players via the transfer portal this spring.

The transfer portal for this cycle first opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. Players can still commit to new schools following the April 25 deadline, they just have to be in the transfer portal by that point.

Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal

Bulldogs added from the transfer portal

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

