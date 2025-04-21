Georgia reportedly adds Miami DL Joshua Horton, Illinois RB Joshua McCray from transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia has added two more player via the transfer portal, as Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports report that the Bulldogs have signed Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton and Illinois running back Joshua McCray.
Horton will have three years of eligibility remaining. Horton appeared in five games last season for the Hurricanes, totaling 4 tackles in those appearances.
Horton is from Fairburn, Ga., and played at Langston Hughes High School. He was teammates with current Georgia offensive linemen Bo Hughley and Dontrell Glover at the school.
Horton becomes the second Miami defender to join Georgia this offseason, as the Bulldogs landed safety Jaden Harris out of the transfer portal in January. Georgia did see quarterback Carson Beck transfer to Miami.
Georgia loses a lot of production from its 2024 defensive line, as Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Nazir Stackhouse all departed for the NFL. Georgia also saw defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett transfer to USC.
Christen Miller did not practice this spring as he recovered from labrum surgery.
Following Georgia’s spring game, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the state of the defensive line.
“The defensive line, Warren, Nas, Mykel, Ty, there’s a lot of guys leaving out of that room,” Smart said. “So there’s a lot of big bodies for us that had to be replaced, and we are not where we need to be on the line of scrimmage. But I’m very pleased with the kids we have. I’m just not pleased with where we are. We have to get better.”
In addition to Smith, Georgia signed Elijah Griffin and JJ Hanne as members of the 2025 signing class. Griffin was the No. 1 ranked defensive line prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle.
McCray is a 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back from Illinois who will have one year of eligibility remaining. He ran for 609 yards last season on 117 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
McCray had his best game of 2024 against SEC foe South Carolina, where he ran for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks.
Georgia saw running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal earlier this week. The Bulldogs return running back Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.
Earlier on Sunday, Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie announced he would be transferring to Georgia. He was two years of eligibility remaining. Georgia has now added nine players via the transfer portal this spring.
The transfer portal for this cycle first opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. Players can still commit to new schools following the April 25 deadline, they just have to be in the transfer portal by that point.
Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal
Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — entered transfer portal
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — entered transfer portal
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — entered the transfer portal
- Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle — entered transfer portal
- Offensive lineman Marques Easley — entered transfer portal
Bulldogs added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
- Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie — transferred to Georgia
- Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton — transferred to Georgia
- Illinois running back Joshua McCray — transferred to Georgia
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart following spring practice
UGA's quarterback battle figures to garner the most attention heading into preseason camp, but it isn’t the only open position competition worth following.
Georgia reserve cornerback undergoes ACL surgery
Afer being spotted on crutches during G-Day, the Bulldog shared on his Instagram story that he had successful ACL surgery on Wednesday.
Former Kennesaw Mountain High School defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech
Savion Riley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound told Rivals he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain
The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash
Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.