The winners will eat big after Georgia State’s spring football game Saturday

McGee will split the teams and keep the sides pretty even. There will be limited contact, but there will be hitting. Just don’t expect teammates to take each other to the ground.

“We’re going to put on our best show possible and allow our kids to play and enjoy themselves, allow them to make plays and really give them another opportunity to be evaluated and see how they end up on the postseason spring depth chart,” McGee said.

It is especially important in light of the expected new rule that will limit college football rosters to 105 players. Programs will have some difficult roster decisions to make.

“This rule is not great for football,” McGee said. “I get it, but by that same token, a lot of kids that do things the right way may not be with certain programs, so that part is sad. We’ve been trying to prepare and practice under the ruling we will be at 105 and with a short roster.”

With that in mind, the Panthers have spent time this spring working everything from clock management to getting in and out of the huddle and making sure alignments and formations are correct.

“It’s just getting everyone on the same page, coaches included,” McGee said. “And from an organizational standpoint, the standard in which we need to practice and how to practice in a safe environment without losing the physicality and intensity that it’s going to take to be the type of team that we need to be.”

The quarterback competition could get clearer after the spring game. Four players are in contention, and all are getting equal reps during practice. The quartet is senior Christian Veilleux, who played 10 games and threw for 2,047 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, Texas Tech transfer Cameran Brown, Texas State transfer P.J. Hatter and freshman T.J. Stanley from Toombs County.

“They’re all getting work, and we’re trying to make it as equal as possible,” McGee said. “There are certain aspects that each one brings, and there’s a lot of learning to do, so we’re still a work in progress at that position.”

The gates will open at 3 p.m. Admission and parking in the green lot is free. Fans also can purchase a $20 ticket to the GSU Wing Fest, which includes 20 wings, a non-alcoholic drink and access to exclusive seating in the lodge area. After the game fans will be allowed to come to the field for photos and autographs.