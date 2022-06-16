Former Dream All-Star Courtney Williams leads Connecticut over Atlanta

Williams led the Dream in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.0) last season, her second with the team. Williams and 2021 Dream teammate Crystal Bradford were suspended without pay by the WNBA after the season for their roles in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area food truck in May of 2021 and for health and safety protocol violations. Williams was not re-signed and joined the Sun.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) against Connecticut with a career-high 21 points. Aari McDonald had 19, and Rhyne Howard added 14.