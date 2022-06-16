Former Dream All-Star Courtney Williams leads Connecticut over Atlanta

Former Dream All-Star Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night in Uncasville, Conn.
Williams led the Dream in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.0) last season, her second with the team. Williams and 2021 Dream teammate Crystal Bradford were suspended without pay by the WNBA after the season for their roles in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area food truck in May of 2021 and for health and safety protocol violations. Williams was not re-signed and joined the Sun.
AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) against Connecticut with a career-high 21 points. Aari McDonald had 19, and Rhyne Howard added 14.
Atlanta (7-7) has lost three in a row and four of five.
Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.
Connecticut rebounded from an 83-79 loss Friday night to the defending champion Chicago Sky for its fifth win in the last six games.
Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 18 points, Jonquel Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brionna Jones added 12 points and DiJonai Carrington 11 for Connecticut.
Williams hit a pull-up jumper before she and Hiedeman made back-to-back 3-pointers as Connecticut scored the first eight points in an 18-3 run that gave the Sun the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Jones hit two 3s in the spurt before Alyssa Thomas capped it with a layup that made it 27-14 about 2 minutes later.
