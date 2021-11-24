Two former Dream players suspended by WNBA

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams wrote in a Twitter post afterward. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.”

The fight took place during the WNBA season. The Dream issued a statement on the incident then, which read: “The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization. We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”.

Williams was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 WNBA draft. She helped Connecticut to the 2019 finals and was traded to Atlanta before the 2020 season. Williams led the Dream in scoring (16.5) and rebounds (6.8) in the 2021 season and was named a WNBA All-Star.

Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. She suffered a foot injury in August and missed the rest of the season.

Williams recently signed with Athletes Unlimited for a new basketball league that will play during the WNBA’s offseason.