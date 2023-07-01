Allisha Gray scores 26 as Dream beat Mystics

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Dream beat the Washington Mystics 94-89 on Friday night in College Park.

Gray made a wide open 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give the Dream an 88-82 lead. Gray added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 91-86.

Elena Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington’s deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for the Dream.

Delle Donne stayed on the floor following Coffey’s basket, after appearing to roll her left ankle, and was helped off the floor.

Coffey and AD Durr each added 15 points for the Dream (6-8), who won their second home game of the season.

Cheyenne Parker, who scored 23 points on Wednesday against Washington, fouled out with 3:45 left in the fourth and finished with six points.

Gray reached 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

The Dream led 67-61 entering the fourth quarter after holding Washington to 13 points in the third.

Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting for Washington (9-6). Delle Donne was coming off a 25-point performance in a 109-86 victory over the Dream.

