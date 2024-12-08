Sports Daily: Mock drafts and North Port laughs

Enjoy our conversation below, and don’t be afraid to join the next one! Send your question to tyler.estep@ajc.com and you may see the answer in this space soon.

WHATCHA THINK, KEN?

🤔 In his first postcombine mock draft, our buddy D. Led has the Falcons picking Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart in the first round. Who do YOU think they should take — and who do you think they WILL take?

Georgia edge Jalon Walker looks like he’d be an impact player at a position where the Falcons are desperate for help. Of course, we all know that a) the Falcons haven’t drafted an edge rusher in the first round since 2017 (Takk McKinley); b) have never used a first-round pick on a Georgia player.

I have to think that this isn’t intentional (the UGA part, at least), but it’s hard to ignore almost 60 years of draft history.

It’s also possible that Walker gets scooped up by the time pick No. 15 comes around. So perhaps Michigan cornerback Will Johnson gets the call from Flowery Branch.

But for what it’s worth, the Falcons haven’t indulged themselves on players from college football’s all-time winningest program either. They’ve taken one first-rounder and no second-rounders from Michigan. Longtime Falcons fans should know who the former is.

🧩 The Braves just brought in another reliever, Héctor Neris. What role do you think they’re eyeing for him and this jigsaw puzzle of a bullpen?

I think it means they’re stocking righties (Buck Farmer, Chad Kuhl and Dylan Covey are among other right-handers they signed just before or after the start of spring training).

Other options include Daysbel Hernández and Anderson Pilar, the latter a Rule 5 acquisition, meaning that the Braves are incentivized to start the season with him on the roster.

I am reminded of what president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos said: The bullpen is “a place where you might see us churn a little bit, even during the year.” It would seem the Braves are amassing arms for the churnament.

😆 What’s the funniest interaction you’ve had with an athlete lately?

I mentioned this in a column, but on my first trip of the spring to North Port in February, I was watching Matt Olson and Austin Riley do fielding drills and then play catch before taking ground balls together at third base on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers. I thought nothing of Olson fielding ground balls at third; they were just getting loose and enjoying each other’s company.

But Olson saw me taking video and observing, and after they were done he jokingly shouted at me, “Just a drill!”

💸 The ACC settled its revenue-related litigation with Clemson and Florida State this week. What do you think the future of this conference is?

I think it means that Clemson and FSU will be committed to the ACC perhaps through 2031, when a confluence of factors (reduced exit fees, TV contracts for the Big Ten, Big 12 and College Football Playoff) could make a departure more likely.

After that, it’s a little grayer. If you’d like to believe message boards, the SEC, Big Ten, NFC East and the United Nations Security Council are all hot for FSU and Clemson and they’ll ditch the ACC at their earliest convenience for bountiful riches. However, with the settlement with the ACC, both schools (and everyone else, including Georgia Tech) have the opportunity to increase revenues significantly.

🏈 Spring football games in the NIL and transfer portal era: Yea or nay?

I think they still have value. People still go watch and get their football fix. An idea that has been kicked around over the years is to allow schools to scrimmage each other, which would be far more entertaining and interesting. I would imagine the transfer portal would make a lot of teams hesitant to do that, as you’re giving teams another chance to check out what’s potentially available.

🍑 Georgia State and Georgia Southern play each other in the Sun Belt basketball tournament today (5 p.m. on ESPN+). Settle this question: Which one’s the real GSU?

I actually wrote a story about this very subject about 15 years ago when I covered Georgia State’s inaugural football season. I just went back and read it and was reminded of a few things.

Until a change in leadership in 2009, Georgia State did not use “GSU” much to avoid confusion with Georgia Southern, which did use the initials. But at the same time, Georgia Southern went the other way, preferring to use the full “Georgia Southern” to help with branding, particularly outside of the state.

And I’d say it feels like that’s what happened. When I think of “GSU,” I think of Georgia State. I’m sure a lot of people in Ludowici and Tifton might beg to differ, though.

CROWNS ALL AROUND

Meanwhile, in Macon: The high school state basketball finals are rolling along. Holy Innocents’ swept the boys and girls private school titles on Wednesday, while the Cherokee Bluff girls won their first championship and the Sandy Creeks boys finished off a three-peat.

Here’s today’s slate, which you can watch on GPB:

🏀 1 p.m.: Class 2A girls, Murray County vs. Hardaway

🏀 3 p.m.: Class 2A boys, Butler vs. Union County

🏀 5:30 p.m.: Class 4A girls, Creekside vs. Maynard Jackson

🏀 7:30 p.m.: Class 4A boys, Pace Academy vs. North Oconee

Of particular note: The Creekside girls are trying to finish an undefeated season.

ALSO ON TAP TODAY

Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes on Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Tune in to ACC Network at 1:30 p.m.

After topping Arkansas 79-74 in its conference tournament opener, Georgia women’s basketball takes on fifth-seeded Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Braves are back in Grapefruit League action against the Marlins — and on free TV! Check out Peachtree TV at 6:05 p.m.

The Hawks and a blossoming Zaccharie Risacher host the Pacers at 7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Sandy Creek guard Amari Latimer hit the free throws that clinched a 39-38 win over Cedar Grove and a third straight state title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Everyone said this year would be a rebuilding year for us because of some of the players we graduated last season, but our team showed how tough they are. These guys are a dynasty now. - Sandy Creek head coach Jon-Michael Nickerson

Oh, and that draft pick from Michigan? That was offensive lineman Mike Kenn in 1978. He’s a Falcons Hall of Famer.