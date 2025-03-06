Banks scores 16 as Georgia Southern takes down Southern Miss 78-64 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Eren Banks had 16 points in Georgia Southern's 78-64 victory over Southern Miss on Wednesday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament's second round.

Ninth-seeded Georgia Southern advances to play No. 8 seed Georgia State in Thursday's third round.

Banks shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (17-15). Tyson Brown scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and added 12 rebounds. Bradley Douglas shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.