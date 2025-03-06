Georgia News
Banks scores 16 as Georgia Southern takes down Southern Miss 78-64 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Led by Eren Banks' 16 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 78-64 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament's second round on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Eren Banks had 16 points in Georgia Southern's 78-64 victory over Southern Miss on Wednesday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament's second round.

Ninth-seeded Georgia Southern advances to play No. 8 seed Georgia State in Thursday's third round.

Banks shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (17-15). Tyson Brown scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and added 12 rebounds. Bradley Douglas shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Denijay Harris led the way for the 12-seed Golden Eagles (11-22) with 14 points and two steals. Alfred Worrell Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Southern Miss. Christian Watson had 11 points. The loss was the Golden Eagles' eighth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Jelani Hamilton had a big game on offense for Georgia State. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State falls to 13-17 with loss to Coastal Carolina

