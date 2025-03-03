Braves sign pitcher Hector Neris as non-roster invitee

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Add another veteran to the Braves’ potential bullpen depth.
The Braves signed reliever Hector Neris as a non-roster invitee Monday morning. Neris, 35, is the latest in-spring addition to join the team’s mix, following Jake Diekman and Buck Farmer.
Neris has a career 3.33 ERA over 11 seasons, pitching for the Phillies, Astros and Cubs. He had a 4.10 ERA with a 64 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62 games (59-1/3 innings) for Houston and Chicago last season.
The Braves have multiple openings in their bullpen. Players such as Daysbel Hernandez and Angel Perdomo have the opportunity to establish themselves. Those like Diekman, Farmer and Neris have the chance to extend their careers, be it here or elsewhere. At worst, the Braves are accumulating experienced depth.
Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson are the unit’s backbone, and a good one at that. The Braves’ bullpen has remained a strength in recent years despite its churn. But the team lost A.J. Minter (free agency), Joe Jimenez (knee surgery) and Jesse Chavez (free agency) over the winter, so the bullpen will look different in 2025.
The Braves begin the regular season March 27 in San Diego. They’re vying for their eighth consecutive postseason appearance.
