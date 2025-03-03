Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves sign pitcher Hector Neris as non-roster invitee

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris throws in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris throws in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By
49 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Add another veteran to the Braves’ potential bullpen depth.

The Braves signed reliever Hector Neris as a non-roster invitee Monday morning. Neris, 35, is the latest in-spring addition to join the team’s mix, following Jake Diekman and Buck Farmer.

Neris has a career 3.33 ERA over 11 seasons, pitching for the Phillies, Astros and Cubs. He had a 4.10 ERA with a 64 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62 games (59-1/3 innings) for Houston and Chicago last season.

The Braves have multiple openings in their bullpen. Players such as Daysbel Hernandez and Angel Perdomo have the opportunity to establish themselves. Those like Diekman, Farmer and Neris have the chance to extend their careers, be it here or elsewhere. At worst, the Braves are accumulating experienced depth.

Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson are the unit’s backbone, and a good one at that. The Braves’ bullpen has remained a strength in recent years despite its churn. But the team lost A.J. Minter (free agency), Joe Jimenez (knee surgery) and Jesse Chavez (free agency) over the winter, so the bullpen will look different in 2025.

The Braves begin the regular season March 27 in San Diego. They’re vying for their eighth consecutive postseason appearance.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson walks to the dugout after being pulled in the second inning of a spring training baseball game in North Port, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Braves' spring evaluation process well underway

The Braves are through almost a week’s worth of the exhibition season.

Braves option multiple pitchers as they continue work toward opening-day roster

Hurston Waldrep marks the most notable player among the group.

Braves, tasked with replacing a lot of innings, feel good about options so far

Nearly 340 innings need to be replaced after Max Fried and Charlie Morton departed in free agency. Part of the calculus in letting veterans walk ....

The Latest

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy prepares during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February 17, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

1h ago

Austin Riley, Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs for Braves

Once a pleasant surprise, Dylan Lee now longest-tenured Braves reliever

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake