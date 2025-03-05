D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

As anticipated, the first post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft is very volatile. Several players, with spectacular showings at the combine, moved into the first round and several dropped out.

The Falcons are picking 15th and are projected to take Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, one of the winners from the combine. He doesn’t have a lot of production as he played in a read-and-react defense.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. He would have an attacking role as opposed to reading. Just send him after the quarterback. Let the linebackers worry about the run.