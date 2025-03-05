Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

Four Georgia Bulldogs go in first round
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart runs a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart runs a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By
36 minutes ago

As anticipated, the first post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft is very volatile. Several players, with spectacular showings at the combine, moved into the first round and several dropped out.

The Falcons are picking 15th and are projected to take Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, one of the winners from the combine. He doesn’t have a lot of production as he played in a read-and-react defense.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. He would have an attacking role as opposed to reading. Just send him after the quarterback. Let the linebackers worry about the run.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Falcons

Four ex-Georgia Bulldogs are included in the first round: edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker (who moved from No. 21 in the pre-combine mock), safety Malaki Starks and center Jared Wilson.

Wilson earned a spot in the first round with his strong combine showing.

Here’s a look at the post-combine mock:

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets: Jalon Walker, DE, Georgia

8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

9. New Orleans Saints: Mike Green, OLB, Marshall

10. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

11. San Francisco 49ers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

20. Denver Broncos: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

23. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

24. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

27. Baltimore Ravens: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

29, Washington Commanders: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston posts 4.28-second 40-yard dash on 2nd of NFL scouting combine workouts

NFL scouting combine helps some, raises questions about others and creates intrigue as draft looms

Armand Membou, Jared Wilson post top performances as offensive linemen work out at NFL combine

The Latest

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after a tackle against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

16m ago

Ex-Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer hopes cold-weather colleges will help him in NFL

Trevor Etienne among prospects who helped themselves: 5 NFL combine winners and losers

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

1h ago

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."

1h ago