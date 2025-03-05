D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

As anticipated, the first post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft is very volatile. Several players, with spectacular showings at the combine, moved into the first round and several dropped out.
The Falcons are picking 15th and are projected to take Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, one of the winners from the combine. He doesn’t have a lot of production as he played in a read-and-react defense.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. He would have an attacking role as opposed to reading. Just send him after the quarterback. Let the linebackers worry about the run.
Four ex-Georgia Bulldogs are included in the first round: edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker (who moved from No. 21 in the pre-combine mock), safety Malaki Starks and center Jared Wilson.
Wilson earned a spot in the first round with his strong combine showing.
Here’s a look at the post-combine mock:
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets: Jalon Walker, DE, Georgia
8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
9. New Orleans Saints: Mike Green, OLB, Marshall
10. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
11. San Francisco 49ers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
16. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
18. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
20. Denver Broncos: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
23. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
24. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
27. Baltimore Ravens: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
29, Washington Commanders: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
