Sandy Creek makes it three state titles in a row

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum:
Wednesday
Class 3A-A private girls: Holy Innocents’ 57, Hebron Christian 39 | Photos
Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos
Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff 66, Baldwin 58 | Photos
Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos
Thursday
1 p.m. – Class 2A girls: Murray County (30-1) vs. Hardaway (25-6)
3 p.m. – Class 2A boys: Butler (20-8) vs. Union County (26-5)
5:30 p.m. – Class 4A girls: Creekside (31-0) vs. Maynard Jackson (20-7)
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A boys: Pace Academy (27-4) vs. North Oconee (29-2)
Friday
1 p.m. – Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County (27-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (14-8)
3 p.m. – Class A-D2 boys: Savannah (26-4) vs. McIntosh County Academy (26-5)
5:30 p.m. – Class 5A girls: Hughes (29-2) vs. River Ridge (30-1)
7:30 p.m. – Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)
Saturday
11 a.m. - Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)
1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)
3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks
5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)
7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)
