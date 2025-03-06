Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons outside linebacker Matt Judon headed for free agency

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) looks on during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) looks on during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was acquired by the Falcons in a trade with the Patriots last season, is headed for free agency, his agent Demarius Bilbo wrote in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the Patriots for Judon on Aug. 14. He went on to start 15 of 17 games for the Falcons last season. He finished with 5.5 sacks, 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits.

Judon came to the Falcons with 66.5 career sacks and the team was hopeful that he’d help to improve their anemic pass rush. He’s coming off a season that was shortened by a torn bicep in 2023.

Judon, who set to turn 33 on Aug. 15, has been named to four Pro Bowls and finished ninth in the Associated Press’ defensive player-of-the-year voting after posting a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022. The Falcons haven’t had a double-digit sacker since Vic Beasley had 15.5 in 2016.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after a tackle against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

Walker is projected to go higher in some mock drafts. The Falcons pick 15th overall.

Bengals place franchise tag on receiver Tee Higgins for 2nd time

Only 2 NFL players get the franchise tag after the Vikings let Sam Darnold hit the market

The Latest

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after a tackle against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

Ex-Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer hopes cold-weather colleges will help him in NFL

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."