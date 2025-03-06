Falcons outside linebacker Matt Judon headed for free agency

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was acquired by the Falcons in a trade with the Patriots last season, is headed for free agency, his agent Demarius Bilbo wrote in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the Patriots for Judon on Aug. 14. He went on to start 15 of 17 games for the Falcons last season. He finished with 5.5 sacks, 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits.

Judon came to the Falcons with 66.5 career sacks and the team was hopeful that he’d help to improve their anemic pass rush. He’s coming off a season that was shortened by a torn bicep in 2023.