Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents' crushes North Cobb Christian

Holy Innocents’ coach Mario Mays said that 2024 journey motivated his team to return to the summit this year — and finish the drill this time.

“We were able to get to this point last year and lost, but we have some special kids who were able to get all the way back here this year,” Mays said. “That’s not easy to do, but they worked so hard this season. To get back to this point and win in this fashion … it’s just a great feeling. I’m so excited for our kids and our community. These players have been resilient all year, and they have really believed in each other.”

Holy Innocents’ (27-4) saw North Cobb Christian block a flurry of shots during the game’s first possession, but after the Bears got their first basket to go through the net, they put on an offensive show.

Holy Innocents’ held North Cobb Christian to just one field goal in the first quarter while racing to a 15-3 lead on a variety of dunks, fast break layups, put backs and baby hook shots.

The Bears opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run, punctuated by a drive down the lane and emphatic slam by Wilson, a North Carolina signee. That gave Holy Innocents’ a 30-5 lead.

By halftime, the Bears had built a 42-18 lead, and a 9-3 surge to start the second half pushed the margin to 30 at 51-21. It was 66-30 by the end of the third quarter, and the lead stretched to 42 early in the fourth quarter.

Holy Innocents’ placed four players in double figures, led by a dazzling performance by Wilson in his final high school game. The 6-10 wing player said after the team trophy presentation that the reality of finally winning a state title hadn’t yet sunk in.

“This was such a big win for our team — I almost can’t believe it,” Wilson said. “It means a lot because our senior class came in four years ago and put in a lot of work. I think we’re leaving the program better than when we came in, but our guys will be back next year. Even though I’ll be in Chapel Hill, I’ll be rooting for them. This feels so good right now.”

Behind Wilson’s monster game and Hutcherson’s good shooting, Khalid Worthy added 11, and Kingston Whitty chipped in 10. Worthy ad Whitty had eight rebounds apiece, and Holy Innoents' out-rebounded North Cobb Christian overall 39-26.

North Cobb Christian (28-4) was paced by Brock Bass-Bonner, his region’s player of the year, who scored 15 points. Will Russell added 11, while Grant Robich scored 10.

Holy Innocents' will rank among the state’s best boys teams in any class. Its only losses were by two points to Grayson, which spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, and in overtime to Pace Academy, the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team.

This was Holy Innocents’ third championship appearance, having also reached the finals in 2020 and 2024. North Cobb Christian was making its first GHSA championship game, having won titles in 2007 and 2008 as members of the GISA.

Holy Innocents' victory came just a couple of hours after the school’s girls team defeated Hebron Christian for a championship. The boys-girls sweep was the 27th in GHSA history. At least one school has accomplished the feat each season since 2021, including Grayson and Greenforest Christian last season.

Holy Innocents' — 15-27-24-18 — 84

North Cobb Christian — 3-15-12-15 — 45

Holy Innocents’ (84) — Jordan Mays, Devin Hutcherson 17, Clark Thurman 4, Khalid Worthy 11, Caleb Wilson 33, Kingston Whitty 10, Greg Ellison, Jaden McCollough 5, Cole Hatfield 4, Coy Terry, Xavier Wilson, Colt Witzigreuter.

North Cobb Christian (45) — Xavier Butler 2, Isaiah Chandler, Brock Bass-Bonner 15, Grant Robich 10, Will Russell 11, Tyson Matta, Jordan Wiseman 5, Trevor Daniels 2, Josh Cooper, Alex Queen, Brayden Gutierrez.