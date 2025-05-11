Sports Daily: Hawks looking for playoff magic

First we’ve got to get ready for the Hawks’ playoff play-in game tonight ― by touching base with AJC beat writer and certified ball-knower Lauren Williams.

Quick links: Hawks play-in game: Things to watch | Braves blast Jays | Dream drafts a Gamecock

PLAYOFF MODE, ACTIVATE

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Hawks take on the Magic in Orlando tonight (7:30 p.m. on TNT) for a chance at the NBA Playoffs. AJC beat writer Lauren Williams wrote all about it ― but we figured we’d ask her a few questions, too.

1️⃣ Give us the bright side, Lauren: What’s the main reason the Hawks can win and advance?

The bright side is that the Hawks have and can beat the Magic.* The main reason the Hawks can win on Tuesday is playing at a fast pace that doesn’t allow the Magic a chance to play their signature physical defense.

* The two teams split their four regular season matchups.

2️⃣ Who’s an under-the-radar guy who could help make that happen?

An under-the-radar guy that could help the Hawks make that happen is Vit Krejci. When the fourth-year wing is hitting on all cylinders, the Hawks are a much stronger team because he opens and spaces the floor in a way that gets them to the basket with much more ease.

3️⃣ Atlanta actually played pretty well against (potential first-round matchups) Boston and Cleveland this season, right?

The Hawks played against both teams. But the Hawks were a very different team when they faced the Celtics and Cavs because they had Jalen Johnson in the rotation. They certainly have an uphill battle against those teams who consistently shoot the 3 so well.

4️⃣ What’s been the difference with Zaccharie Risacher down the stretch? Do you think he has a real shot at Rookie of the Year?

Hey! There’s always a chance. But Risacher has more than just a chance because he’s been such a consistent contributor on a team that is making a postseason run. He’s scoring efficiently and playing really good defense.

5️⃣ Not to jump the gun but … how would you rate this Hawks season? Better than expected, after the Jalen Johnson injury and everything else?

The Hawks definitely overachieved this season especially after they were projected to win just 35-36 games. It was a key developmental year for young guys like Risacher, Krejci and Mouhamed Gueye. The Hawks also saw breakout years from Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu.

I give this season a 7/10.

C’s get degrees, amirite? Y’all make sure you’re following Lauren on social media.

BOMBS AWAY, BRAVOS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Homers! Victory! Happiness!

The Braves’ bats woke up in a big way last night in Toronto, powering an 8-4 win. Sean Murphy hit another homer (that’s four in 22 at-bats) and Austin Riley blasted two more, driving in five.

Atlanta batters only struck out four total times, too.

“Any time you do what we did tonight, hopefully it breeds a little confidence and guys start feeling themselves,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Because it’s gonna happen. We’re gonna get on a roll.”

⚾ Ozuna and Acuña: Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna didn’t travel to Toronto and is considered day-to-day with hip inflammation.

Ronald Acuña Jr., meanwhile, is in L.A. undergoing tests to determine the next (and possibly final) steps in his rehab.

⚾ Tonight’s game: Spencer Schwellenbach matches up with former Brave Kevin Gausman. First pitch: 7:07 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network.

DAWGS-JACKETS, DIAMOND EDITION

The Braves are up north, but Truist Park’s bound to be poppin’ tonight.

The annual college baseball showdown benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta gets underway at 7 p.m. — and Georgia and Georgia Tech are ready to renew their rivalry.

They’re both quite good, too.

📈 The Bulldogs come in at No. 2 in the RPI rankings. An impressive series win over top-ranked Arkansas pushed them to 32-6 on the season.

📈 The Jackets are No. 13 in the RPI, with a weekend sweep of Cal pushing them to 29-7 on the year.

The teams met during last season’s NCAA Regional in Athens, with the Bulldogs winning an extra-inning thriller.

No TV for this one, but you can listen via GeorgiaDogs.com or the GT Gameday app. Or, you know, buy a ticket!

JOINING THE DREAM

Credit: Chris O'Meara/AP Credit: Chris O'Meara/AP

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers went No. 1 overall to Dallas in last night’s WNBA draft.

The Atlanta Dream didn’t have a first-round pick, but scooped up South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (pronunciation: Tuh-HEE-nuh Pow-Pow) with the sixth selection of the second round. She’s a shooter, having lead the NCAA in 3-point percentage during the 2023-24 season.

Atlanta also took defensive-minded Ohio State forward Taylor Thierry in the third round.

🏀 Hot take: The college basketball season ended like nine days ago. All professional leagues should hold their drafts this quickly!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOTES

🤩 Georgia unveiled its SEC championship rings. They’re pretty slick. And diamond-y.

🤨 Colorado plans to retire the numbers of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter (a Collins Hill High grad) this weekend. Yes, already!

😬 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff championship trophy … fell apart during the Buckeyes’ visit to the White House.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Ooh, shiny. FIFA President Gianni Infantino dropped by Mercedes-Benz Stadium to show off the trophy for this summer’s Club World Cup — and promote next year’s World Cup games in Atlanta, too.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Since we love Atlanta so much, mayor, we thought we don't come only once. We have to come twice, and you have to bring two World Cups to Atlanta. - Infantino to Dickens

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.