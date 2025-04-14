Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Paige Bueckers is No. 1 pick in WNBA draft, going to the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick in the WNBA draft
UConn's Paige Bueckers, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready for her next chapter after a whirlwind week that started with her helping UConn win its 12th national championship and ended with her becoming the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick by the Dallas Wings.

“I’m just extremely excited to be there. I’ve only heard great things about the city," Bueckers said of Dallas. “So excited to start that new chapter and be in a new city and explore that and give everything I have to the Wings organization. I know we’re going to do great things, and it’s a fresh start, and I think we’re all ready to do something special.”

The versatile UConn star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Bueckers has had a busy time since helping UConn win the title on April 6. She has split her time between New York and Connecticut doing morning and nighttime talk shows. On Sunday, she took part in the Huskies' championship parade.

“I’m glad New York and Storrs are pretty close to each other because there’s been a lot of back and forth,” Bueckers said. “Part of me wants to stay at school, celebrate with the team, be with them, enjoy the last moments of being in Storrs, and the other part of me has to get ready for the next chapter.”

Bueckers got to enjoy the moment Monday night with her UConn teammates and coach Geno Auriemma who were in the audience at the draft, which was held at The Shed in New York. Bueckers choked up when talking about her former Huskies teammates.

“They mean everything to me. They helped me get through highs and lows,” Bueckers said.

Seattle followed Dallas' selection by taking 19-year-old French star Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 pick. The 6-foot-6 Malonga was part of the silver medal winning French Olympic basketball team. She's the first French player to be drafted this high since 1997, when Isabelle Fijalkowski went second.

“I was so proud to achieve that goal,” Malonga said. “It showed that French basketball has evolved as we’ve seen the past few years on the NBA side. We see Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) and Zaccharie (Risacher) show that French basketball is great.”

The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, then took Notre Dame's Sonia Citron with the third pick, and Southern Cal's Kiki Iriafen with No. 4. They also took Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore with the sixth pick. Amoore was dressed on the WNBA's orange carpet by NBA star Russell Westbrook, who has a clothing brand called Honor The Gift. Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November.

“It’s phenomenal. He did such a good job,” Amoore said of Westbrook. “It wasn’t just to put his name on something. He spent hours at the hotel fitting it ... He’s been very active in the process. To have a contact like that now, someone I can lean on or into is amazing. It’s the start. You’ll see this happen more often. It’s a blessing to be the first one to do this.”

The expansion Golden State Valkyries made Juste Jocyte of Lithuania with the first draft choice in franchise history.

Connecticut had consecutive picks and took LSU's Aneesah Morrow seventh and N.C. State's Saniya Rivers eighth.

Los Angeles took Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker ninth. Chicago drafted Ajsa Sivka from Slovenia 10th, and then TCU's Hailey Van Lith next.

Dallas closed out the first round drafting Aziah James of N.C. State.

Six teams didn’t have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers, right, embraces WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - France's Dominique Malonga, right, shoots as Nigeria's Amy Elizabeth Balogun defends in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dominique Malonga, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected second overall by the Seattle Storm during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected third overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California's Kiki Iriafen, right, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

LSU's Aneesah Morrow, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected seventh overall by the Connecticut Sun during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers, right, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected eighth overall by the Connecticut Sun during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ajsa Sivka, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 10th overall by the Chicago Sky during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

TCU's Hailey Van Lith, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts before speaking to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: AP

Paige Bueckers is projected to go No. 1 in WNBA draft to Dallas Wings

The Latest: Buckers, Malonga and Citron go 1-2-3 in Round 1. Now comes Round 2

1h ago

France's Dominique Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Paige Bueckers goes No. 1

The Latest

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant (23) heads to the dugout after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Injury-prone Rockies DH Kris Bryant heads to IL for 9th time since joining the team in 2022

12m ago

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

12m ago

Elephants at San Diego safari park huddle to protect calves during earthquake

16m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.