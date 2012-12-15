Hey, y’all.

‘A TRUE GENTLEMAN’



My dad played football for T. McFerrin at Peachtree High School in the late ‘70s. He can still hear the man’s voice — specifically those exasperated practice field cries of “My gosh, son!” — in his dreams.

When I texted him about McFerrin’s death, he responded with a word unfit for print. Then dubbed him one of the best coaches he ever had.

“The way he carried himself, you could tell he had principles,” my dad, Craig, told me. “And he lived by his principles.”

The AJC’s Todd Holcomb reports that McFerrin, 83, died Tuesday after battling dementia in recent years.

He was a true icon of Georgia high school football who spent more than four decades amassing an impressive resume, including:

📈 A Hall of Fame-worthy 341-101-4 record across eight different Georgia high schools, from Lithonia, Tucker and South Gwinnett to Southeast Whitfield.

📈 State championships at Elbert County (1995) and Jefferson (2012).

📈 A penchant for engineering turnarounds: On average, teams won 4.3 games the season before he arrived and 8.2 games his first year.

📈 A coaching tree that includes fellow state title winners Dave Hunter (Brookwood), Mark Crews (also Brookwood), Mickey Conn (Grayson) and Josh Lovelady (Mill Creek).

But quotes like those below say a lot more about McFerrin, the man.

From former quarterback Chris Welton: “Coach McFerrin was the first coach I’d ever had who made it very clear at the outset, with the whole team, that it was not only OK to tell a teammate or coach that you loved him, but it was sort of the expectation.”

From Hunter: "He was such a positive, positive guy. He influenced so many people. He was so detailed and organized as a coach. I learned a lot from him. He was a true gentleman."

From longtime coach Shannon Jarvis: "I got to play for him and coach for him, and I got to experience both sides, and the simplest way I can say it is that he's as great a human being that I have ever known."

Memorial services are planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lighthouse World Outreach Center in Monroe.

Stay tuned for more details, but as my dad put it: “That’s going to be one hell of a funeral.”

SPEAKING OF COACHES …



Our pal D. Orlando Ledbetter just dropped an in-depth look at new/old Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, his history of developing players and what he’s learned since he coached in Atlanta under Dan Quinn.

Your mission: Read the story, then shoot me an email with your response to the poll below.

How are you feeling about Jeff Ulbrich’s return as Falcons defensive coordinator?

A. Let’s goooo.

B. We’ll see how those draft picks perform.

C. Couldn’t be worse than last year.

D. Actually, it could be worse than last year.

BRAVES RAPID FIRE!

Lots going on with the Bravos these days. Gotta move quickly.

💥 Last night’s game: Angels 4, Braves 0.

Starter Grant Holmes struck out 10 over six scoreless innings but L.A. got to Dylan Lee and the bullpen in the eighth. Former Brave Jorge Soler helped deliver the knockout blow.

Offense? I don’t know her.

💥 Today’s game: Didier Fuentes gets the start tonight (7:15 on FanDuel Sports) after the team shuffled the rotation a bit.

Outfielder Jurickson Profar is expected to make his return to the Atlanta lineup after serving his 80-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

Not sure what to expect, in terms of crowd (or clubhouse) reception … but he’s been crushing it at Triple-A Gwinnett.

💥 Bad news: Starter Chris Sale moved to the 60-day injured list, meaning the ace won’t be back until at least late August.

💥 Good news: All-Star game starters get announced at 7 tonight on ESPN. At last check, Ronald Acuña Jr. ranked first among the outfield finalists.

LOOK GOOD, PLAY GOOD



Georgia Tech football unveiled its new-look uniforms for the upcoming season … and they include a dark gray option.

What do we think? I can dig ‘em, but need to see the whole getup together (helmets included) before rendering a final verdict.

🔗 Bonus link: Kell tight end commits to Jackets

ALSO INTERESTING

😬 Coco Gauff, an Atlantan in our hearts, followed her recent French Open title by … dropping her first-round match at Wimbledon. Big bummer.

She didn’t make excuses but admitted the post-French Open whirlwind left her mentally overwhelmed.

🙏 Halftime performer Red Panda fell off her very tall unicycle during an appearance at last night’s Minnesota Lynx-Indiana Fever game. No immediate word on the extent of her injuries, but she didn’t resume the show.

Shame on gravity for disrespecting an icon.

🏀 Mom, NBA free agency is being weird again! The Hawks are still cool, but the Bucks and Pacers are making some mighty interesting decisions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo for everyone Atlanta just acquired. Who says no?

PHOTO OF THE DAY



German club Borussia Dortmund eliminated Monterrey 2-1 in last night’s Club World Cup action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Hiiiiiii-ya! - The gentleman pictured above, probably.

Until next time.