Dream select South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao in WNBA draft

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) reacts after a basket during the second half against Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Associated Press
53 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The Dream selected South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao with their first pick in Monday’s WNBA draft (second round, No. 18 overall).

Paopao was part of a South Carolina team that finished runner-up to Connecticut in this year’s NCAA women’s tournament, starting all 38 games and averaging 9.6 points per game.

The 5-foot-9 guard played on the Gamecocks’ 2024 championship team.

The 22-year-old played at South Carolina (2023-25) and Oregon (2020-23) in her collegiate career.

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao reacts after a question during a news conference after defeating Indiana in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

The Dream also picked No. 36 overall in the third round and selected Taylor Thierry, a 6-1 guard/forward from Ohio State.

Meanwhile, UConn’s Paige Bueckers was the first player taken earlier Monday night by the Dallas Wings.

ExploreFree-agent Brionna Jones to sign with Dream

The versatile UConn star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1 in the WNBA draft, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

”Dallas I’m so excited, a new city, a new start,” Bueckers said. “A fresh start, so let’s get it.”

Bueckers has had a whirlwind week since helping UConn win its 12th national championship on April 6. She has split her time between New York and Connecticut doing morning and nighttime talk shows. On Sunday, she took part in the Huskies’ championship parade.

Her UConn teammates, who have meant so much to her, and coach Geno Auriemma were in attendance at the draft, which was held at The Shed in New York with hundreds of fans in attendance. Bueckers choked up when talking about her former Huskies teammates.

”They mean everything to me. They helped me get through highs and lows,” Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers (right) poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

Seattle quickly followed Dallas’ selection by taking 19-year-old French star Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 pick. The 6-foot-6 Malonga was part of the silver medal winning French Olympic basketball team. She’s the first French player to be drafted this high since 1997, when Isabelle Fijalkowski went second.

”I was so proud to achieve that goal,” Malonga said. “It showed that French basketball has evolved as we’ve seen the past few years on the NBA side. We see Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) and Zaccharie (Risacher) show that French basketball is great.”

The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, then took Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron with the third pick, and Southern Cal’s Kiki Iriafen with No. 4. They also took Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore with the sixth pick.

ExploreSigning Brittney Griner is exciting, but can the Dream make it work?

Amoore was dressed on the WNBA’s orange carpet by NBA star Russell Westbrook, who has a clothing brand called Honor The Gift. Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November.

The expansion Golden State Valkyries made Juste Jocyte of Lithuania with the first draft choice in franchise history.

Connecticut had consecutive picks and took LSU’s Aneesah Morrow seventh and N.C. State’s Saniya Rivers eighth.

Los Angeles took Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker ninth. Chicago drafted Ajsa Sivka from Slovenia 10th, and then TCU’s Hailey Van Lith next.

ExploreMore: Atlanta Dream headlines

Dallas closed the first round drafting Aziah James of N.C. State.Six teams didn’t have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta traded away their picks.

Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Associated Press
