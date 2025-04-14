RPI: 13

Last week

Tuesday: lost to Auburn 9-8

Friday: beat Cal 8-5

Saturday: beat Cal 15-5 (8 innings)

Sunday: beat Cal 4-3

This week

Tuesday: vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. (Truist Park)

Friday: at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday: at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday: at Miami, 1 p.m.

Week in review

For the third time this season, Tech was able to sweep an ACC opponent in a three-game series. The Yellow Jackets’ 4-3 victory over California on Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium made Tech 14-4 in conference play and moved it into first place in the ACC standings.

Drew Burress’ RBI single in the seventh proved to be the game-winner in Sunday’s contest. Caden Spivey, Jaylen Paden and Mason Patel combined to hold the Golden Bears to three runs despite Cal’s 10 hits.

Saturday’s affair was not as close with Tech winning 15-5 in eight innings. John Giesler drove in five runs in that victory, and Vahn Lackey, in the leadoff spot, drove home three. Brady Jones worked around four earned runs over six innings of work.

Tech held on for an 8-5 win Friday after Cal had scored three in the eighth to make the score 6-5. Lackey’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Jackets some breathing room, and Patel got the final three outs in the ninth to preserve the victory.

The Jackets had a four-game win streak snapped Tuesday when Auburn came to Atlanta and eked out a 9-8 triumph. The Tigers scored three in the eighth to complete the comeback. Tech’s six-run sixth had give the home team a 7-5 lead, but eight Tech pitchers on the night couldn’t keep Auburn at bay.

Week ahead

The eyes of baseball fans throughout the state will turn to Truist Park where Tech will square off against Georgia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Georgia (32-6) will be going for a seventh win in eight games against Tech and fourth in a row. The Bulldogs eliminated Tech from the 2024 postseason with an 8-6 victory in 10 innings in the Athens Regional.

This year’s UGA squad has an RPI of 2 and just won two of three at Arkansas, the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

After Tuesday’s tussle, Tech heads to Miami for a three-game series against the Hurricanes. Miami (20-17) begins the weeks at only 6-9 in ACC play, but took two of three from Duke over the weekend. The Hurricanes are 5-2 in their past seven games and are scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Tuesday before welcoming the Jackets.