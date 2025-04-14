Braves send Marcell Ozuna for MRI on hip; Ronald Acuña Jr. in Los Angeles

The MRI simply revealed inflammation. As of now, Ozuna is not on the injured list. But he won’t play in the Toronto series, which leaves the Braves – a struggling offense – without one of their most dangerous bats.

Ozuna started Sunday’s game but was removed late due to his hip. After the game, Sntker said Ozuna would’ve remained in the game if it were necessary – but the Braves fell behind by five runs late.

On Saturday, Snitker noticed Ozuna looked a bit hobbled on the bases late in the game. Asked about it after the game, Snitker didn’t seem too concerned because Ozuna had told him that he’s experienced it in previous years and it hasn’t been a huge issue. Snitker said Ozuna felt a little “pinch” in his hip.

“I think he’ll turn wrong and something will grab, but he said he was fine to keep going,” Snitker said after Saturday’s game. “I think it’s something he’ll probably get treatment and use one of them (massage) gun things and be all right.”

Now, the Braves must hope for the best on another key player.

“We just wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything big,” Snitker said of sending Ozuna for the MRI.

Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoing tests to determine next steps for his return

While the Braves are in Toronto, Ronald Acuña Jr. is in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Acuña saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed a battery of tests on Acuña’s left knee, which was surgically repaired last year.

ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed both ACL surgeries on Acuña, is testing the strength of the superstar’s left knee to determine whether he’s ready for the final steps in his rehab, including cutting when he runs. It should give the Braves a clearer timetable on when Acuña can begin playing in rehab games.

At the time he spoke to media Monday, Snitker hadn’t yet been made aware of the results, if there were any. The tests could’ve been ongoing, especially with the time change.