Sports Daily: An all-Georgia NBA playoff team

PEACH STATE ALL-STARS

Credit: Abbie Parr/AP Credit: Abbie Parr/AP

A list of former Georgia high school basketball stars participating in this year’s NBA playoffs is fun. A classic of the “localize everything” genre of journalism.

But building a roster of Peach State products, analyzing its strengths and weaknesses and forecasting how it would fare against real NBA playoff teams? That slaps extra hard.

And, as of this morning, it’s something that exists! Todd Holcomb, the dean of Georgia high school sports reporters, put it together with the help of Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams and columnist Michael Cunningham.

Let’s take a quick look-see, shall we?

🍑 The leaders: Overall, we’re talking about 22 former Georgia high school stars. Depth is a strength at most positions — but Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards (Holy Spirit Prep) and Boston forward Jaylen Brown (Wheeler) are the undisputed stars.

Jalen Johnson’s bright future notwithstanding, that duo is better than any one-two punch recent Hawks teams have ever had. Get our boy Trae Young a proper running mate!

🍑 Other notables: How does throwing in Rookie of the Year favorite Stephon Castle sound? The Spurs point guard is a Newton High grad.

Or Collin Sexton, the Pebblebrook product averaging 18 points a game with Utah?

His 7-foot teammate Walker Kessler (Woodward Academy) is a strong option, too.

🍑 Part of Lauren’s assessment: “I think this team could make a solid run. They’ve got some really strong playmakers that could go out there and get buckets. They have some really nice wings that could knock some shots down, and Kessler is a nice, solid, up-and-coming rim protector.”

Works for me!

I’m not gonna spoil everything here, so make sure to check out the whole piece. It’s also got some juicy insight into the steady rise of high school hoops in our fine state.

And if you’re inclined to put your own starting lineup together, send it my way!

LIMPING BACK HOME

Credit: Jason Behnken/AP Credit: Jason Behnken/AP

The Braves have only won one series this year: one at home against the Phillies. So perhaps a six-day stint at Truist Park can help cure their ills?

First up is a weekend set with the Minnesota Twins. They’re 7-12.

📺 How to watch: Games tonight through Sunday start at 7:15, 7:15 and 1:35 p.m., respectively. Tonight’s contest is on Apple TV, with the others on FanDuel Sports Network.

⚾ The starters: Bryce Elder, Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are slated for the Bravos.

👋 A new addition: Outfielder Alex Verdugo, a late spring signee, figures to make his Braves debut after being summoned Thursday. Bryan De La Cruz is now with Triple-A Gwinnett.

🥳 Don’t forget to join the Braves Report newsletter party. Today’s edition will have results from a very scientific fan poll.

30-SECOND HOT TAKE

Here’s a new semiregular feature: A very brief but sincerely held hot take from yours truly. Soak it in, reflect a bit — and then let me know I’m right.

Your own submissions are welcome, too. But you better make ‘em good.

🔥 The windup: The Augusta GreenJackets, a Single-A affiliate of the Braves, are changing their name to the Azaleas this weekend.

🔥 The pitch: All professional sport teams should change their nicknames regularly. Like every couple years. Half the teams are already named after, like, sock colors. Or animals, like my 5-year-old’s soccer team (go Cheetah Raptors!).

Ain’t no harm in changing things up. Live a little!

MIGGY! STAY WIDE!

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Atlanta loves Miguel Almiron. Has since the local MLS team became a thing. And he’s still quite good!

But ahead of United’s Saturday match at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. on Apple TV), beat writer Doug Roberson suggests a bit of positional patience might behoove him — and help the team score more, too.

⚽ Manager Ronny Deila agreed: “He knows that, and that’s to trust the team that they will give him the ball. And if they don’t, it’s not his mistake. It’s not his fault. It’s my fault.”

QUICK HITS

🔄 Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who was recently suspended following an arrest on driving-related charges, plans to enter the transfer portal.

🏈 High school football coaches: They’re on the move. Check out where your team stands after the latest round of hires.

🙏 A former SEC baseball trainer died in a Buckhead car crash fueled by someone fleeing police. Friends and colleagues say the 26-year-old had a “megawatt smile.”

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Courtesy photo/Augusta National Credit: Courtesy photo/Augusta National

Is this a great photo? Nope. But it’s proof that AJC columnist Ken Sugiura and colleague Stan Awtrey got to play Augusta National a day after Rory McIlroy won his green jacket.

Our pal Ken wrote all about it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I stepped up to my ball. A strong breeze blew in my face. And … I swung way too hard, chunked my tee shot, which dribbled up to the creek. And then my chip shot plopped in the water. - Ken, describing his stellar performance at hole No. 12

