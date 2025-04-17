Suspended Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle plans to enter transfer portal

Tuggle appeared in eight games this season for Georgia, catching 3 passes for 34 yards. His biggest game came against Tennessee, when he caught two passes for 25 yards.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Tuggle was arrested in March on reckless driving and speeding/maximum limit charges, both misdemeanors. Following the arrest, Georgia suspended Tuggle indefinitely.

“It’s very unfortunate that one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening, at 18 or 19 years old,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following Tuggle’s arrest. “It’s amazing how many kids come to school without a driver’s license.

“It’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”

In the winter transfer portal window, wide receivers Michael Jackson and Anthony Evans both transferred. Jackson has yet to announce a new school, while Evans is now at Mississippi State.

Georgia added Noah Thomas of Texas A&M and Zachariah Branch of USC through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also signed five wide receivers as a part of the 2025 signing class. Four of those signees are already on campus, while Thomas Blackshear will arrive this summer.

“They’ve come a long way. They were thrown into the fire,” Smart said of the freshman receivers. “They’ve been demanded to get the call, line up. I mean, they’re ahead of where our typical freshmen are because they’ve gone with the twos. They’ve got a ways to go still. They had a little anxiety today. They had a couple plays I thought they should have made. But they’re a good group, and Tyler’s been hurt. We haven’t been able to see him much. But that young group has made some plays for us.”

Georgia brings back Colbie Young, Dillon Bell, London Humphreys, Cole Speer and Sacovie White at the position. Young, Humphreys and White all caught touchdowns in the spring game, while Bell had 78 receiving yards.

Georgia also has had running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal this spring. The current transfer portal window opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. Tuggle will not be able to transfer to another SEC school because of conference transfer rules.

Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal

Bulldogs added from the transfer portal