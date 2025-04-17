Mount Paran Christian, a Class A school in Kennesaw, hired Connie Arnold, the team’s interim head coach for most of last season.

With Arnold taking over for Matt Ely after four games, Mount Paran Christian went on to win its first playoff game since 2019. The school hired Arnold after what it called “an extensive three-month national search.”

Arnold has been on Mount Paran’s staff since 2011. Mount Paran Christian won a Class A private state title in 2014 with Arnold as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Ten GHSA jobs remain open: B.E.S.T. Academy, Dooly County, Josey, Pataula Charter, Pebblebrook, Tri-Cities, Washington, West Hall, Westside-Augusta and Wilcox County.

The 80 openings exceed last season’s 75, which was the lowest total in more than a decade. The average number of openings in that time is more than 90, strangely exceeding 100 in every odd year since 2017.

Although hiring slows by spring, more openings are likely this year. There are 416 football-playing schools in the Georgia High School Association.

Georgia high school football coaching changes

With school, former head coach and new head coach

Alpharetta: Jason Kervin to Brian Landis

Apalachee: Mike Hancock to Kevin Saunders

Armuchee: Eric Belew to Aaron Avery

B.E.S.T. Academy: Bernard Goodrum, no replacement yet

Banneker: Braxton Kelly to Niketa Battle

Berkmar: Andrico Hines to Bre’nard Williams

Berrien: Ken Eldridge to Jackson Dean

Brookwood: Philip Jones to Chad Nighbert

Calvary Day: Mark Stroud to Jason Cameron

Cedar Grove: Roderick Moore to Rich Freeman

Cedar Shoals: Leroy Ryals to Rusty Charpia

Cedartown: Jamie Abrams to Tommy Atha

Central Gwinnett: Larry Harold to Terrance Banks

Chattahoochee County: Bruce Figgins to Michael Nash

Claxton: Greg Hill to Phillip Richards

Commerce: Mark Hollars to Lenny Gregory

Crisp County: Lawrence Smith to Justin Newman

Dalton: Kit Carpenter to Chris Prewett

Dawson County: Sid Maxwell to Jaybo Shaw

Dooly County: Cecil Lester, no replacement yet

Dunwoody: Michael Nash to Matt Schmitz

Dutchtown: Niketa Battle to Kevon Glenn

Eagle’s Landing Christian: Tanner Rogers to Justin Roberts

Elbert County: Shannon Jarvis to Andy Dyer

Emanuel County Institute: Chris Kearson to Chad Harper

Etowah: Matt Kemper to Brett Vavra

Evans: Barrett Davis to Lee Hutto

Flowery Branch: Jason Tester to Michael Perry

Gordon Central: Lenny Gregory to Marcus Gowan

Greene County: Terrance Banks to Darius Robinson

Griffin: Clifford Fedd to Bernard Goodrum

Grovetown: Cory Evans to Dedrick Mayo

Hardaway: Ryan McKenzie to Will Whilden

Hebron Christian: Jonathan Gess to Kenny Dallas

Heritage-Ringgold: E.K. Slaughter to Jeremy New

Hiram: Peter Fominaya to Joe Scott

Hughes: Daniel Williams to Andrico Hines

Irwin County: Casey Soliday to Larry Harold

Islands: Deshawn Printup to Russell Perry

Jones County: Mike Chastain to Justin Montgomery

Josey: Lawrence Pinkney, no replacement yet

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: James Briscoe to Corey Jarvis

Lakeside-Evans: Steve Hibbitt to Brett Johnson

Lithia Springs: Corey Jarvis to Ben Arnold

Loganville: Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith to Nic Snowden

Luella: Craig Coleman to Will Richardson

Marietta: Richard Morgan to Cameron Duke

Marion County: Billy Law to Jeff Collins

McNair: Mario Drayton to Markus Brown

Meadowcreek: Todd Wofford to Johnny Burdette

Midtown: Leroy Hood to Calvin Arnold

Mount Paran Christian: Matt Ely to Connie Arnold

Mount Pisgah Christian: Elijer Martinez to Brad Watkins

Murray County: Kurt Napier to Jason Allen

Norcross: Keith Maloof to Corey Richardson

Northside-Warner Robins: Ben Bailey to Daniel Williams

Northview: Scott Schwarzer to Mario Drayton

Pace Academy: Nick Bach to Sean Weatherspoon

Parkview: Joe Sturdivant to Adam Clack

Pataula Charter: Sam Brown, no replacement yet

Pebblebrook: Michael Woolridge, no replacement yet

Pelham: Leonard Guyton to Ryan McKenzie

Prince Avenue Christian: Greg Vandagriff to Jon Richt

Providence Christian: John Russ to Blake Murphy

Rabun County: Michael Davis to Rance Gillespie

Roswell: Chris Prewett to Jonathan Thompson

Savannah: Bud Tolliver to Moses Green

Savannah Country Day: Roc Batten to Joey Blackmore

South Forsyth: Troy Morris to James Thomson

Southeast Whitfield: Todd Murray to Jesse Peppers

Sprayberry: Brett Vavra to Peter Fominaya

Tri-Cities: Rodney Hackney, no replacement yet

Trinity Christian: Kenny Dallas to Jeff Schmidlkofer

Union County: Michael Perry to Rob Stowe

Veterans: Josh Ingram to Steve DeVoursney

Washington: Justin Rivers, no replacement yet

West Hall: Krofton Montgomery, no replacement yet

Westminster: Gerry Romberg to Nelson Stewart

Westside-Augusta: Lee Hutto, no replacement yet

Wilcox County: Rob Stowe, no replacement yet