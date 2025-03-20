Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo

Verdugo hasn’t had a spring training, so the Braves will get him ready in minor-league camp and with Gwinnett. With the potential for injuries, they feel they can’t ever have too much depth.

Verdugo made $8.7 million last season with the Yankees, who went to the World Series. He hit .233 with a .647 OPS over 559 at-bats in the regular season and batted .208 in the postseason.

The Braves felt they’re bringing in a good player at a price that made sense for them, given that Verdugo made what he did last season and turns 29 years old in May.

You might’ve been confused to see this news, and you might’ve had one question: Do Verdugo and Jarred Kelenic — two left-handed hitting outfielders — fit on the same roster? The Braves believe they do because they’re different players.

Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz, a right-handed hitter, likely will platoon before Acuña returns. But once Acuña returns, someone will have to go. Nick Allen will be the utility infielder — so it won’t be him — and Eli White will be another utility guy. Perhaps De La Cruz will be the casualty, which would be fine for Atlanta because he has minor-league options.

Or maybe the Braves would go without White and De La Cruz to get Verdugo onto the roster.

Or could someone be traded?

The Braves have had to add multiple outfielders during each season of president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ tenure in Atlanta. And anyone who follows baseball knows how difficult it is to add major-league-quality depth during the regular season. Thus, the Braves signed Verdugo.

Drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 2014, Verdugo debuted with Los Angeles in 2017. He was dealt to Boston in the Mookie Betts trade. Then he switched sides in a rivalry and played for the Yankees when Boston sent him there.

Over his career, Verdugo is a .272 hitter with a .742 OPS. He’s never hit more than 13 home runs in a season. He doesn’t strike out or whiff a ton. As for his defense, Verdugo, who has primarily played the corner outfield spots, has decent range and good arm strength.

If Verdugo plays at a high level, then yes, the Braves are probably better with him. But the move was surprising because it came out of nowhere.

The Braves announced it during their spring training game against the Phillies at CoolToday Park.

Snitker was correct to wonder if there’d be someone new Thursday. It didn’t seem like he made the comment with any inside info, but nonetheless, the Braves have a new player. Verdugo will head to minor-league camp and build up from there.