Sports Daily: Falcons fined over prank call

Hello, friends. In a moment, we’ll talk about the Braves, Zaccharie Risacher and late-breaking news of the Falcons being fined for that Shedeur Sanders prank call.

But first I must remind you: Today’s the very last day to register for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Don’t miss out on the ATL’s favorite Fourth of July tradition!

Quick links: Falcons, Ulbrich fined | Risacher finishes 2nd | Georgia’s fastest high schooler

JUMPING FOR JOY

Credit: Geneva Heffernan/AP Credit: Geneva Heffernan/AP

Can you feel that?

Can you smell it?

The Braves are so close to .500 — already, after such a miserable start — that it’s hard to contain oneself.

“We want to win as many games as possible,” first baseman Matt Olson said after Tuesday’s 8-2 win over the Rockies. “Hopefully here pretty soon, we’ll be on the positive side of that and not look back.”

That righteous journey could begin as soon as this afternoon.

Chris Sale gets the ball for Atlanta in a 3:10 p.m. start from Denver. Another win against the incompetent Rockies would give his team the sweep — and a 15-15 record before May arrives.

Now normally, that wouldn’t be a thing we’d celebrate. The bar’s set much higher.

But after beginning 0-7? Such a turnaround is worth taking a moment to appreciate.

📈 Quick math tells us that Atlanta is 14-8 since that dismal first week (including 9-2 in its last 11 games). That’s third-best in the bigs.

📈 And the offense? Very much alive. Last night’s game was the Braves’ second straight with 14 hits.

📈 It was also their second consecutive win without the benefit of a home run.

In this case, that’s a very positive sign. The same squad that started the season 1-for-34 with runners in scoring position is now hitting .256 in those situations.

And they’re doing it with guys like Alex Verdugo, Nick Allen and Eli White!

The piecemeal pitching staff is making things work, too. AJ Smith-Shawver’s strong Tuesday start is the latest example.

To be clear: We’re all insane for living and dying by the results this early in the season.

Just two weeks ago, a very scientific reader poll conducted over in the Braves Report newsletter found a healthy chunk of fans deeming the home team doomed.

And a loss today could also help derail the good vibes completely: Atlanta would be two games under .500 again, with the mighty Dodgers headed to Truist Park for a weekend set.

I make no guarantees about where this season ends. More ups and downs are en route, no doubt.

But man … it’s hard not to feel like the Braves have found themselves.

Tune into to FanDuel Sports Network for today’s game. And, as always, give beat writer Justin Toscano a follow.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Truist Park is hosting this year’s MLB All-Star game, and tickets are now on sale for the accompanying All-Star Village — a 500,000-square-foot fan festival that’ll set up shop at the Cobb Galleria Centre from July 12-15.

Festivities include visits from mascots and dozens of former Braves players, plus interactive experiences, batting cages and exhibits from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

▶️ Check out the link for more specifics (and a video!).

FEELING FINE(D)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Welp. The other shoe just dropped in the whole “son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich helps prank call Shedeur Sanders during the draft” ordeal.

Per reports, the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000. Ulbrich will have to pony up $100,000 himself.

The stated offense? “Failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.”

Translation: Dad didn’t stop his 21-year-old from pilfering Sanders’ number off his iPad.

The team says it cooperated with the investigation and accepts the punishment.

What do we think, folks?

More NFL coverage: Falcons made right choice on Cousins; Walker, Starks among those drafted into good situations

ATLANTA BE HOOPIN’

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

👎 Bad news: The Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting. By a significant margin.

👍 Good news: The winner, Spurs guard Stephon Castle, is also local. The one-year UConn star, NCAA champion and fourth overall pick played his high school ball at Newton.

Castle is the second Atlanta area native to earn Rookie of the Year honors in the last decade. Greater Atlanta Christian alum Malcolm Brogdon won after the 2016-17 season.

Anthony Edwards, a product of Atlanta’s Holy Spirit Prep, probably should’ve won it over LaMelo Ball in 2020-21, too.

Check out this story if you’re looking for more on our fair city’s influence on the NBA.

🤞 Second chances: Also, tune into TNT around 7 tonight to see if the Hawks’ Dyson Daniels takes home the Most Improved Player award.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 9.98

How fast is Maurice Gleaton?

The number above is one of his recent times in the 100-yard dash — and the first sub-10-second performance in Georgia high school history.

The Hughes high school star is set to run track at UGA (sorry, Bulldog fans, no immediate plans for football). And then, hopefully, the Olympics.

“I don’t like losing,” he said. “I like to be better every time I race.”

More prep notes: Appling County hires big-name coach; Private schools create state’s best golfers

CAPTION THIS

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Congrats to reader John, who submitted the above caption to the photo of Michael Harris II celebrating an RBI double during Monday’s game in Colorado.

Several other folks offered similar thoughts, which is fair. And perhaps a sign I should make things a little more difficult next time.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.