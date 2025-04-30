“Major League Baseball is excited to celebrate Capital One All-Star Village, a signature fan festival that resonates with baseball fans of all ages,” Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB senior vice president of global events, said in a statement. “Offering a wide array of attractions during MLB All-Star Week, including our iconic mascots, legendary Hall of Famers and more, we are excited to bring a cherished event to the heart of Atlanta, where fans can enjoy all aspects of the game and celebrate being a part of baseball’s rich heritage and vibrant community.”

According to MLB and the Braves, the village will include:

Daily visits from MLB and MiLB mascots

MLB The Show 25 gaming kiosks and giveaways

MLB Draft Experience, where fans are called to a podium like the No. 1 pick of their favorite team

Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages

SwingMatch, an interactive setup that enables kids to see which MLB All-Star they swing like

Batting Cages presented by SeatGeek & Pitching Tunnels presented by Church & Dwight

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Attractions

Curated exhibit from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum

Interactive display from the Negro leagues Baseball Museum

Women in Baseball exhibit

Major league trophy displays

Minor league baseball attraction with mascots, giveaways and virtual batting cages

Shopping experiences with exclusive All-Star merchandise

Mastercard Food Truck Row, featuring local businesses

“Capital One All-Star Village gives everyone the opportunity to experience the excitement of MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta,” Jim Smith, Braves senior vice president of business strategy, said in a statement. “Located walking distance from Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, the Cobb Galleria Centre is being completely transformed to host this unique event, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from around the globe to this one-of-a-kind environment.”

Tickets are available at AllStarGame.com. Regular admission is $35, but fans can purchase tickets for $10 with the code “PBPO” for a limited time. Eligible Capital One cardholders can claim four complimentary tickets to the village during a limited time. Eligible cardholders also have early access daily and express lanes to some of the events. Parking for all attendees will be available in the Galleria parking decks.

The 95th MLB All-Star game will be played July 15 at Truist Park. It will be preceded by HBCU Swingman Classic (July 11), the All-Star futures game and celebrity softball game (July 12), the 2025 MLB draft (begins July 13) and the Home Run Derby (July 14).

Atlanta has hosted the MLB All-Star game twice previously, in 2000 (Turner Field) and 1972 (Atlanta Stadium).