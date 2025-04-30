AJ Smith-Shawver’s strong start, lineup’s outburst power Braves to 8-2 victory

DENVER — Pressed into duty on Tuesday after a two-game stretch in the minors, Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver made his case to stick in the Braves’ rotation.
In his first career start at Coors Field, the 22-year-old didn’t let the altitude, or the Rockies’ batting order, faze him. Smith-Shawver pitched his finest performance of the season — majors or minors — with four hits allowed across 5 and 1/3 innings and earned his first win of 2025.
The Braves (14-15) took full advantage of Smith-Shawver’s performance, outhitting their hosts 14-6. The 8-2 win over the Rockies (4-25) also sealed the Braves’ fourth consecutive series victory and pulled them within a game of .500.
Like Bryce Elder the night before, Smith-Shawver surrendered a massive home run in the early innings, a solo shot by Michael Toglia in the second inning that reached the second deck of the right-field bleachers. Smith-Shawver improved his command in the following innings, effectively wielding his fastball and splitter to baffle the Rockies hitters and keeping Colorado off the basepaths.
The Braves’ defense contributed to Smith-Shawver’s effort with a few highlights of its own, including a laser across the diamond from third baseman Austin Riley to first baseman Matt Olson and a diving snag by left fielder Alex Verdugo, and the Braves’ bullpen did not allow an earned run.
Manager Brian Snitker pulled Smith-Shawver during the bottom of the sixth inning, but the ovation from the visiting Braves fans reflected the boost the young righty’s outing provided. After a rocky three-start stretch with the Braves to open the season and a two-start stint in Triple-A Gwinnett, Smith-Shawver proved to be up to the challenge of the start in the Mile High City. He tied a season-low with two earned runs and only allowed five Colorado batters to get on base, with one walk surrendered and five strikeouts. Smith-Shawver exited the game with the Braves firmly in control, 7-1.
Smith-Shawver didn’t need much of a margin, though. The Braves’ hot-hitting lineup drove at least six runs across the plate for the fourth time in their past five games and never let the Rockies encroach on the Braves’ lead.
Olson recorded three hits in his first three at-bats, and center fielder Michael Harris II gave the Braves the lead in the second inning with a two-RBI double, his second of the series. In the fourth inning, the Braves converted a bases-loaded opportunity into three runs, stretching their lead into a comfortable 5-1 advantage. The Braves pounded Rockies starter Germán Márquez for 11 hits and seven earned runs, until Colorado’s bullpen took over in the sixth inning.
With a series win secured, the Braves will aim for the sweep on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET. Chris Sale will take the mound against Colorado’s Chase Dollander in the finale.
