For everyone else, 2025 sees the return of the traditional lottery system. The race switched to open registration in the wake of the pandemic, but demand from racers has since returned to pre-2020 levels. Non-members must enter the lottery for a chance to participate. Registration for selected non-members is $65.

“The Peachtree has always been more than just a race — it’s a tradition,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree.

For more than half a century, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. The Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

How to register

All Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry for $55 and placement in Wave M or earlier on race day. Non-members must enter the lottery for a chance to participate at a price of $65. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection, and results will be announced in early May.

It’s not too late to join Atlanta Track Club and get a guaranteed spot at the lower price.

Atlanta Track Club also sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids program, the club’s “free, game-based curriculum designed to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building through running.” Kilometer Kids serves nearly 5,000 kids each year.

For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $100,000.

In addition to the main race, registration is also open for the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 3.

Voting for the race’s signature T-shirt is open through April 10 exclusively on the AJC News app. In-person runners will receive the coveted shirt as they cross the finish line, while virtual racers will receive their shirt shortly afterwards.