Top high school golfers in Georgia come from smaller private schools

Brookwood in Thomasville and Rivers Academy of Alpharetta tee up championship teams.
J.D. Culbreth of the Brookwood School, shown here at the 2023 Georgia Amateur Championship at Rivermont GC, is ranked No. 14 in the nation by the AJGA. (Kate Awtrey-King for the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The best high school golf teams in the state don’t compete in the Georgia High School Association.

Brookwood — the private school in Thomasville, not the public school in Snellville — won the Georgia Independent Athletic Association championship Monday at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville. All they had to do to get it done was defeat three-time defending national champion Rivers Academy of Alpharetta.

The talent on those two teams, along with the roster of Frederica Academy of St. Simons Island — which features the No. 1-ranked player in the state, Jackson Byrd — creates some sublime competition and is a hotbed for college golf recruiting.

The Brookwood Warriors (not the Broncos) have two Division I signees in J.D. Culbreth, who signed with Georgia, and Shep Davis, who is going to Cornell. But the individual champion at the GIAA tournament was junior Mason Howell, who made a verbal commitment to play at Georgia. Howell is ranked No. 10 in the nation by the American Junior Golf Association, and Culbreth is No. 14.

“We have one of the best high school programs in the country, much less the state,” Brookwood coach Jimmy Gillam told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. “We have three D1 players committed and two or three more on the horizon. The future is very bright for this program.”

A year ago, Howell tied with teammate Culbreth for first place at the state meet but lost in a playoff. This year, Howell birdied the final hole to catch Byrd, then went on to take medalist honors in a playoff.

“They’re a very talented bunch, and they all have an unbelievable work ethic,” Gillam said. “Every day it’s competitive, and they bring their best out in each other.”

It was a rare loss for Rivers, which has 21 boys and sometimes fields two teams — and occasionally has taken first and second place.

Nicholas Canitano watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Boys High School Golf National Invitational at PGA Frisco Fields Ranch East Course on July 3, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Sam Hodde/PGA of America)

The Rivers roster includes Charles David Beeson, a Maryland signee who won the PGA High School individual championship in 2023, West Virginia signee Major Ewing and North Georgia signee Kai Marko.

The Raptors also feature sophomore Nicholas Canitano, ranked No. 44 nationally by the AJGA, and juniors Patmon Malcom, who committed to Georgia Tech, and Jack Callahan, who committed to Miami (Ohio).

“The very first practice/qualifier for the whole team, with all these top-notch players, and it was a 10th grader (Brian Glover), who shot 65 and beat everybody, and Wade Eddy, a ninth grader, shot 66,” Anderson said. “That’s what’s coming down the road.”

Byrd is the son of five-time PGA Tour winner and 2002 PGA Rookie of the Year Jonathan Byrd. It is no surprise Jackson will be joining Clemson next season. That’s where his father played and where his uncle, Jordan Byrd, is the head coach. A three-time Rolex Junior All-American, Jackson is ranked by the AJGA as the nation’s No. 2 player.

The Rivers Academy girls started with only one player — Ava Merrill, who is a sophomore at Vanderbilt — and grown its star-filled roster to a dozen.

Junior Kallyn Black is the No. 1-ranked player in Georgia. She led Lake Oconee Academy to a GHSA championship last spring before transferring to Rivers. Black has a tremendous pedigree; she was a Drive, Chip and Putt finalist in 2020 and qualified for the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur last summer.

The girls team also features Emerson Elm, a James Madison signee, and Emma Veil, a North Georgia signee. Talented underclassmen include Annie Veil, Nina Porcello, Julia Hull and Olivia Hodges. Eighth grader Sophia Lee is ranked as the ninth best girl in the state by the AJGA, but is too young to compete in the high school meet.

The Rivers boys have secured their spot at the PGA National High School Invitational at Pinehurst, North Carolina There is a good chance the Brookwood boys also could snag an invitation. The Rivers girls could earn an invitation, too, depending on who wins the GHSA state championships later this month.

“Deciding who gets to play at the national championships is going to be a hard decision,” Anderson said. “We have so many good players.”

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

