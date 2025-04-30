The NFL has fined the Falcons $250,000 and Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Falcons became embroiled in one of the biggest stories of the draft, as Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of the team’s new defensive coordinator, made a prank phone call to one of the top prospects, Shedeur Sanders, became a national storyline.

The team issued an apology for Jax, detailing that he obtained the contact information for Sanders through his father’s open iPad. In the prank call, Jax pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and said that the Saints planned to take Sanders, who was projected as a first-round pick and was sliding down the draft, with their next pick.