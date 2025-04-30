The NFL has fined the Falcons $250,000 and Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Falcons became embroiled in one of the biggest stories of the draft, as Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of the team’s new defensive coordinator, made a prank phone call to one of the top prospects, Shedeur Sanders, became a national storyline.
The team issued an apology for Jax, detailing that he obtained the contact information for Sanders through his father’s open iPad. In the prank call, Jax pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and said that the Saints planned to take Sanders, who was projected as a first-round pick and was sliding down the draft, with their next pick.
Ulbrich did not face disciplinary measures from the team.
It is the third time that the team and its employees have been fined by the league since December 2023.
“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization,” the Falcons said in a team statement.
“We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.“
— This is a developing story; please check back for updates.
