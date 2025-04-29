Georgia safety Malaki Starks, Ravens (No. 27)

Sometimes “obvious” good players fall because of positional value, needs and the temptation to swing on “upside.” In this case — and many times before it — the Ravens benefited. Baltimore landed Starks, who pairs with Marist product Kyle Hamilton to create a fearsome safety duo. Starks, who knew nothing but winning and earning accolades during his three seasons in Athens, found the perfect landing spot. Expect to hear his name plenty as he improves a Super Bowl contender in year 1.

Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, Commanders (No. 61)

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn gets his big, physical corner in Amos, who’s listed as 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. Amos was among several standouts on the Ole Miss defense and offers plug-and-play potential on the Commanders, who will enter the season with championship aspirations following their shocking run to the NFC Championship game last season. Amos could start on the boundary opposite of veteran Marcus Lattimore, with 2024 rookie standout Mike Sainristil playing inside.

Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander, New York Giants (No. 65)

Alexander, whom many expected to go earlier, now slots into a defensive front surrounded by Brian Burns and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter. Alexander has the potential of a beastly inside rushing, giving the Giants a 5-tech who can win his matchup while Burns and Carter wreak havoc on the edges.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Seattle (No. 92)

Who knows if Milroe ever puts it together, but he’s in a good spot. The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to be their undisputed starter. Milroe will develop behind the scenes without even the pressure of being a day-1 pick. He needs a lot of refinement, but the tools are there — he tortured defenses with his legs (ask Georgia) and has a cannon arm. He’s in many ways a lottery ticket, which made sense for the Seahawks here.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Browns (No. 144)

After a dramatic fall, Sanders ended up in a good spot. Here’s why: Coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense should be a snug fit for Sanders’ skills, and the Browns provide a clear runway for playing time. Had Sanders ended up in, say, Philadelphia — the Browns traded one pick ahead of the Eagles to draft him — he’d be stuck behind Jalen Hurts. The quarterback depth chart is messy here, but Sanders easily could prove himself the best of the bunch. Veteran Joe Flacco is a wise presence to have around him, too.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue, Dallas (No. 149)

Blue should have a sizable role in his rookie season and brings some legit juice to the Cowboys’ backfield. He has the speed and acceleration to be a home-run hitter for quarterback Dak Prescott. New coach Brian Schottenheimer is going to emphasize the run game.

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., Philadelphia (No. 161)

It was inevitable that the Eagles would draft a Bulldog. This fit makes sense, as Mondon will play behind fellow Bulldog Nakobe Dean, who’s been derailed by injuries at times. Mondon is quick, and his coverage ability could help him compete for early snaps. Certainly, he’ll help on special teams.

Other optimal pairings in the first two rounds:

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas (No. 6)

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Arizona (No. 16)

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay (No. 19)

Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh (No. 21)

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia (No. 31)

Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins, Houston (No. 34)

Ohio State TreVeyon Henderson, New England (No. 38)

Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dallas (No. 44)

Receiver Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 55)

Georgia guard Tate Ratledge, Detroit (No. 57)

Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, Denver (No. 60)