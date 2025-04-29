Appling County hires big-name coach in wake of forfeits

Pruitt’s career record is 82-27. Fitzgerald’s record since 2020 is 60-12. Only Pierce County, Appling County’s archrival, has as many victories in that time among South Georgia schools. Only Buford, Prince Avenue Christian, Hughes and Milton have more wins statewide in that time.

“I feel Appling County is a lot like Fitzgerald when I came there,” Pruitt said. “Fitzgerald was in the finals the year before I got there (in 2016) and the year before that, but hadn’t won a state title (since 1948). Appling is like that now. They’ve never won a state title in history. That’s one of the reasons I came to Baxley.”

Before Fitzgerald hired him, Pruitt was Valdosta’s offensive coordinator for two seasons, including the 2016 campaign that ended in Valdosta’s most recent state title. He was Lowndes’ offensive coordinator in 2015 and coached two seasons under his father, Robby Pruitt, at Coffee.

Appling County on Friday notified its former coach, Jordan Mullis, that his position was open. Mullis’ four-year record at the southeast Georgia school was 42-11 with three region titles and three state semifinals appearance. It was the best four-year run in school history.

The GHSA ruled that Appling County used an eligible player during the 2024 season and forced the school to forfeit its 10 victories. Appling County was found guilty of using an player who was in violation of the GHSA’s “following-the-coach” rule. The GHSA determined that the player had been coached by an Appling County assistant at a camp in February 2024, days before enrolling at Appling County.

Pruitt interviewed and toured the school just over the past few days. Appling County Schools approved the hire Tuesday morning pending Pruitt’s release from his Fitzgerald contract.

Pruitt said he had not looked seriously at other coaching jobs despite his recent success. Many thought only a much bigger school might take him out of Fitzgerald, where he has spent so much of his life. His father was head coach there all but one season from 2000 to 2011.

“I really haven’t looked at many opportunities at all,” Tucker Pruitt said. “I really like a small town. I’m not much on big cities. I don’t have a tone of desire to coach at the highest level (of classification). I did what I came to do at Fitzgerald and stayed three years beyond that to take the next step in my career.”

Pruitt said he was grateful for what he accomplished with his former team.

“I’m thankful for my time at Fitzgerald and the things we were able to accomplish,” Pruitt said. “I know that program is set up for success in the future, and I wish them the best of luck moving forward.”